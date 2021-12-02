ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen trailer and ATV

By KATC NEWS
 1 day ago
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving this segment's crime of the week.

Detectives are investigating a theft of an enclosed trailer and a side-by-side.

The theft occurred between October 30, 2021, and November 2, 2021, in the 6000 block of LA Hwy 338 near Abbeville.

A 2006, white, 12-foot, single axle, V-Shaped Enclosed Trailer, with double doors on the back and a 2007 Green Yamaha 450cc Rhino Side-by-Side were stolen.

The suspect or suspects used the enclosed trailer to steal the side-by-side.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 740-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip where you can earn a cash reward.`

