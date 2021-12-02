Jim Thorpe man sentenced to probation for taking selfies inside the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

Although his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was minor compared to others that day, Andrew Wrigley made a decision to push past police officers defending the building and brave tear gas to get inside, a federal judge said Thursday at his sentencing.

Inside the vestibule, Wrigley, of Jim Thorpe, paused a moment amid the chaos and fire alarms to snap selfies and take a video of himself, which he later posted on social media with the tag #stopthesteal, court documents say.

That, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said, set Wrigley apart from the other peaceful protesters who attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, who went back to their buses when the speeches were over. A mob of thousands fought police and broke down barriers to get inside the Capitol with the goal of preventing the results of the 2020 presidential election from being certified.

“You did not disperse and you did not go home. You joined the mob that moved toward the Capitol when the Capitol was closed to the public,” she said.

“You were undeterred. You are one of the individuals who entered the closed building. The process was disrupted and members of Congress and the vice president himself had to be spirited away to safety,” Berman Jackson said.

Noting, however, that Wrigley’s background is that of a responsible person who contributes to society and makes a difference in the lives of others, Berman Jackson rejected a federal prosecutor’s request for a sentence of probation and home confinement.

The judge sentenced Wrigley, 51, to 18 months of probation and ordered him to pay a $2,000 fine. Wrigley also voluntarily agreed to pay $500 in restitution as a contribution to offset the more than $1 million in damage caused to the Capitol.

Wrigley pleaded guilty Sept. 13 in U.S. District Court in Washington to parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building, one of four offenses with which he was charged after a tipster sent screenshots from Wrigley’s Facebook page to the FBI. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the other charges Thursday.

He is one of more than 670 people so far charged with offenses related to the attack. Almost 60 of them are from Pennsylvania, according to the George Washington University Center on Extremism.

Wrigley said during the sentencing it was his own bad judgment that caused him to break the law.

“All I wanted to do that day was just wave the flag and be patriotic. I should have had the common sense and judgment to stay a thousand feet back,” Wrigley said. “If I could go back to that day, I would stay far back from the danger zone. That day cost me a lot.”

Arguing for a sentence of probation, his attorney Ann Flannery said the publicity surrounding his arrest in the early days after the attack has had an effect on Wrigley in the form of disapproval from family and friends.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said Wrigley chose to attend the Stop the Steal rally anticipating violence, bringing a coiled screen door spring as a weapon, although he left it behind when his bus arrived in Washington, D.C. He also carried a 1776 flag, a Revolutionary War symbol that has been hijacked by at least one domestic terrorist group.

Wrigley moved toward the Capitol past people fighting with police officers and climbing the walls. In his social media posts he wrote about smelling tear gas in the air, Furst said.

“He knew this was not a peaceful event and it was still going on at the time he came out of the upper terrace doors,” she said.

Wrigley’s attorney noted that as a former Philadelphia resident, he saw the 1776 flag as a symbol of patriotism and civic pride, but Berman Jackson remarked that it was a poor choice of symbols for those who sought to subvert the outcome of a democratic election.

“The point of 1776 was to allow the people to decide who should rule them. The point of the attack on the Capitol was to subvert that,” the judge said.

