6 St. Louis sports legends to be honored at next week's Jack Buck Awards

By Sam Masterson
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - The 52nd annual Jack Buck Awards are set to take place Monday, Dec. 6 and will be honoring some beloved and decorated local sports legends.

The awards, named in honor of the late St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck, take place at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

Here's who will be honored Monday night:

Stan “the Man” Award : Isaac Bruce, St. Louis Rams Super Bowl champ and new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
Bob Plager Legends Award : Gary Unger and David Backes, former St. Louis Blues players.
Jack Buck Award : Curtis Francois, World Wide Technology Raceway owner. Sports Personality of the Year : Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals Gold-glove first baseman.
Carl O. Bauer Award : Kevin Kalish, Saint Louis University men’s soccer coach.

The annual banquet was established in 1970 by Missouri Athletic Club member Jack Buck to honor the top St. Louis sports figures. Some of the biggest names in sports history including Bob Gibson, Joe Torre, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith, Al MacInnis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Brett Hull, Marshall Faulk, Albert Pujols and Kurt Warner have been honored at the event

Every banquet since its inception has aired on KMOX Radio. This year’s banquet can be heard beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.

