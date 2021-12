The Christmas season is here, and fans are still vying to get their hands on the Xbox Series X/S. The latest consoles from Microsoft are still notoriously hard to track down, going on sale sporadically, and selling out almost instantly. If you’re looking to get one of these as a gift — or even for yourself — this holiday season, we’re here to help. Join us as we look at the Xbox Series X/S Christmas 2021 news.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO