Mississippi State

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule enters transfer portal

By Andy Kostka, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football linebacker Aaron Brule, who recorded eight tackles for loss this season, entered the transfer portal Thursday. Brule will be available as a graduate transfer.

Brule was a major part of the Bulldogs' defense, starting 19 games in his career, with eight this year. Across 40 games, Brule managed 18 tackles for loss and 142 tackles. His 53 tackles this season were tied for the fourth most on the team.

"It's always hard to end something you never imagined would come to an end," Brule wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. "I would like to start off by saying thank you to the state of Mississippi and city of Starkville. The relationships I've made in the community, with my coaches, and teammates during my time will never be forgotten.

"I am humbled and thankful to have been able to play this game at Mississippi State."

The New Orleans native is the first Mississippi State player to enter the transfer portal since last week's Egg Bowl loss . Earlier this year, linebacker Rodney Groce and safety Londyn Craft both entered the portal. Those players combined to play six games in 2021.

Entering the transfer portal doesn't guarantee a player will leave the program. But the potential loss of Brule would be notable. He did see a decline in his usage this season compared to last year, however, featuring for 205 fewer snaps than in 2020. His Pro Football Focus grade declined as well.

Part of Brule's reduction in usage can be attributed to the rise of linebacker Jett Johnson, who led the Bulldogs with 85 tackles. Johnson could pair with Tyrus Wheat and Nathaniel Watson to create a strong returning group of linebackers, although potentially losing Brule cuts into that depth.

