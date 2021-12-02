ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth COVID-19 vaccine clinics are booked to capacity

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago

Update: Portsmouth public information officer Stephanie Seacord announced Friday morning both the Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 vaccine clinics are full.

PORTSMOUTH — The city health department will be offering all three COVID-19 vaccines — Monderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — in two newly scheduled clinics next week.

Located at 129 Miller Ave. , the First United Methodist Church will host the two clinics, which are Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 9 between 8 a.m. and noon both days. Both clinics will be operated by appointments only.

The clinics will be able to accommodate four appointments for each 10-minute interval.

First- and second-dose shots, as well as booster shots, will be available for all age-eligible individuals. This includes children between ages 5-11 years old, who are eligible for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those seeking a booster shot will be able to choose which vaccine they’ll receive and are asked to bring both their vaccination card and a form of identification.

Vaccination numbers in Portsmouth, around state

Data from New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services as of Wednesday reports that of Portsmouth’s roughly 22,171 residents, 14,322 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (about 64.6%).

The state’s vaccine dashboard states 55% of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated, with 61.1% of New Hampshire residents having received at least one dose. To date, over 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New Hampshire.

City
Coronavirus
Health
Government
State
New Hampshire State
COVID-19 Vaccines
