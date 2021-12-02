ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Canyon, CA

Gas Line Ruptured In American Canyon; Traffic Impacted

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A major gas line rupture was reported Thursday afternoon in American Canyon, authorities said.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported the rupture shortly after 1:15 p.m. at Commerce Blvd. & Green Island Rd.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was causing “extensive traffic disruptions and delays” and urged people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Related
CBS San Francisco

‘This Is A Major Closure’ – Caltrans Shutting I-80 Near Fairfield Late Saturday To Remove Aging Bridge

FAIRFIELD (KPIX 5) – Drivers who rely on Interstate 80 through Solano County will be forced to take a major detour late Saturday through early Sunday as Caltrans performs demolition work. “We obviously recognize that there’s no good time to ever close Interstate 80,” Caltrans spokesperson Vince Jacala told KPIX 5. “This is a major closure, and we don’t do that this often.” A rare full closure of Interstate 80 near Fairfield, set from 11 p.m. Saturday night through 9 a.m. Sunday morning. It will allow crews to get rid of the old Highway 12 flyover, now that traffic is flowing on...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Possible Driver Medical Emergency Leads To SUV Crash in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue. Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle. Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety) The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said. Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Felony Arrests, Firearms Seized During SFPD Black Friday Vehicle Smash-And-Grab Crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers patrolling San Francisco neighborhoods during a crackdown of the rampant surge of vehicle smash-and-grab burglaries have arrested four men and a juvenile and seized several firearms. The citywide auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Investigators said that on Black Friday at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Fulton and Lyon Streets when they observed a white sedan actively casing multiple vehicles. Officers moved in and contained the vehicle. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Donnell...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early Morning Shooting In Oakland Kills Transgender Person; 129th Homicide Of Year

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting in Downtown Oakland early Friday morning claimed the life of a transgender adult, police say, in the city’s 129 homicide of the year. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Castro Street, near Interstate 980, on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Students Arrested in Separate Santa Rosa School Threats, 1 With Loaded Gun

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police arrested two students after threats were reported Thursday and Friday at three Santa Rosa schools. Santa Rosa police said the two students were arrested in separate cases, including one student allegedly in possession of a gun, and a third incident was determined to be a hoax. The first incident was reported at North Valley School at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said a 14-year-old male student made threats to another student about wanting to send bombs to the school, along with other threats of death/violence to another student. The suspect was removed from a class and officers searched...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person Shot In Fremont Residential Neighborhood

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood in north Fremont Wednesday afternoon has injured one person, police said. The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. a home along Martha Ave. between Paseo Padre Parkway and Peralta Blvd. Fremont police said a male was shot in the leg and the suspect had fled the residence. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. A person of interest was found in the area of the shooting in possession of a firearm and was being questioned by police. Police asked anyone with information to contact the Fremont police dispatch non-emergency line at 510-790-6800 and select option 3.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Water Districts Offering Mixed Approaches to Drought Restrictions

by Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — There are now two districts in the Bay Area with tough drought restrictions in place. San Jose Water and Marin Municipal Water District customers have a choice: cut back on their water usage, or pay up. KPIX 5 checked in with several of the water providers throughout the Bay Area to see if they plan on imposing tougher water restrictions as the drought continues. The Contra Costa Water District supplies around 500,000 customers in Contra Costa County. The CCWD is not proposing additional restrictions at this time, according to a spokesperson. The Mid-Peninsula Water District supplies...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead in East San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person was shot and killed in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on the 3300 block of Holly Dr., according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers arrived to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There was no information about possible suspects or a motive. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family. It was the city’s 30th homicide of 2021. Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Holly Dr. One male victim with a life threatening injury. Unknown suspects or motive. Expect a street closure, please use alternate routes and avoid the area. TOC 1:47 PM pic.twitter.com/5w6q3dPVPI — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 1, 2021  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Investigation Finds Vallejo Officer’s Use of Deadly Force Not ‘Reasonable’

VALLEJO (KPIX) — An independent investigation into the 2020 police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa concluded that the use of deadly force by a Vallejo officer was not “objectively reasonable.” For Monterrosa’s family, this is just one step in seeking justice for their loved one. On June 2, 2020, Vallejo police responded to a looting call at a Walgreens. Monterrosa was shot by an officer who mistakenly thought a hammer he had in his pocket was a gun. Since the incident, several investigations have been initiated, including an independent review. Officers at the scene were interviewed with one recalling, “You hear on the radio...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bicyclist Killed in Accident on Bascom Avenue in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist on Bascom Avenue Monday morning, according to authorities. The San Jose Police Department’s public information officer Twitter account posted about the fatal collision at 11:44 a.m., saying that the cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Bascom Avenue near the I-880 on/off ramp. Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. This occurred on Bascom Av near the Highway 880 on/off ramp. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, no obvious impairment. pic.twitter.com/uBblTXdkss — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 29, 2021 Police said they received a call about the accident at around 10:18 a.m. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and that they exhibited no obvious signs of impairment. The bicyclist has not been identified. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area due to the closure of part of Bascom Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Seek Cellphone Video In Connection With Shooting Death Of Kevin Nishita

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are seeking information and cellphone video as the investigation into the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita continues. The department’s Homicide Section said Wednesday that they believe cellphone video from an eyewitness contained additional leads, including the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Police have previously identified the suspect vehicle as a white 4-door 2004-2008 Acura TL sedan, with a sunroof and no front license plate. Suspect vehicle in fatal Oakland security guard shooting (OPD) Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Drought Emergency: Water Districts Across Bay Area, California Warned Not To Expect Shipments From State

NAPA (KPIX 5) – Despite recent rains, state water officials sent out a warning to water districts that it doesn’t have enough water to send out, including many in the Bay Area. Napa is one of the districts in the Bay Area that receives water from the State Water Project. Without any help coming next year, water experts say its inevitable consumers are going to be asked to conserve more. Even after a few storms since late October, water is still scarce in California. Jay Lund, a professor at the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, told KPIX 5, “I would expect to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters Extinguish 2 RVs on Fire in West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews were able to knock down a fire that burned two RVs under a freeway overpass in West Oakland Sunday morning, according to officials. The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted videos of the fire at around 9:20 a.m., saying it was burning near the intersection of 20th and Wood Streets. Fire officials later confirmed the call on the fire came at around 9:12 a.m. 20th & Wood St- 2 RV’s fully involved. #oakland pic.twitter.com/5kZBEaFzEJ — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) November 28, 2021 A plume of black smoke from the fire was visible from the Bay Bridge. A second video showed fire...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Release Photo of Suspect Vehicle in Lake Merritt Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect vehicle authorities believe was used during a fatal shooting in the Lake Merritt area Sunday afternoon. The victim — who police identified as Eric Davis — was fatally shot Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue, police said. He was the latest victim of an ongoing surge in violence in the East Bay community. Oakland police said the fatal shooting that killed Davis was the city’s 127th homicide of the year. According to investigators, Davis was shot confronting someone trying to burglarize his...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Arrested After Wrong-Way Stolen Tow Truck Rampage at Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a tow truck from his nephew and driving it the wrong way through the Bay Bridge toll plaza twice, hitting a CHP cruiser, according to authorities. CHP said that shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, a tow truck driver was parked before the toll plaza for unknown reasons. The driver got into a disagreement with the toll workers who attempted to get him to get off the freeway, leading to a call for CHP assistance. Responding officers arrived to find to the driver still parked in the toll...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Enlists California Highway Patrol To Help Stop Smash And Grab Robberies

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — This holiday season the California Highway Patrol will provide additional armed protection at major shopping malls across the state as retail robberies become more frequent and brazen. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state officers to increase patrols on freeways adjacent to busy California shopping centers and make stops at the malls. “They’re not just stealing people’s products and impacting their livelihoods, they’re stealing a sense of place and confidence,” Newsom said. The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force plans to also help local law enforcement investigate retail crimes and recover stolen merchandise. Since 2019, the task force...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: ‘Violent Robbery Caravans’ Confronting Police On Oakland Streets

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Citing gunshots fired twice at officers over the weekend, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong voiced concerns Tuesday over the firepower being displayed by ‘violent robbery caravans’ that were committing crimes in the East Bay city. At the start of his news conference, Armstrong held a two-minute moment of silence for the 127 homicide victims in Oakland this year, including the fatal shootings of news crew security guard Kevin Nashita last week and the weekend slaying of Eric Davis, a man who was attempting to stop a vehicle burglary near Lake Merritt. The city has also been plagued...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CA Drought: New Marin Water Restrictions Catch Some Residents Off Guard

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — It may feel like the Bay Area has had some good rain, so far in 2021, but starting December 1 parts of Marin County will implement tough new water restrictions. It has caught some residents off guard. Some, like Nancy Bush. were even unaware they were still in a drought. “I’m pretty surprised because I thought we were coming out of the drought,” said Bush. From December 1 to May 31 of 2022, customers of Marin Municipal Water District will no longer be able to do outdoor irrigation and if their water use for a 4-person household exceeds...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Shoe Store Ransacked in Late Night Smash-and-Grab Robbery

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Dozens of burglars smashed into the doors of a shoe store Sunday night and stole thousands of dollars worth of shoes in the latest smash-and-grab robbery in the Bay Area. After retailers in San Francisco, Walnut Creek and the South Bay were overwhelmed by thieves on a tear earlier this month, the shoe store Fix Kicks was overtaken by 25-35 burglars Sunday night, according to reports. At some time late Sunday, dozens of burglars bore down on the shoe store, breaking the glass on the front windows and doors. It’s unclear how much merchandise was taken, but...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

850 Additional Parking Spaces To Open At Antioch BART Station

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Hundreds of additional parking spaces will open at the Antioch BART station on Tuesday, as the agency seeks to welcome more riders from Eastern Contra Costa County as offices reopen. Agency officials said 850 parking spaces will open, following an 18 month project. The agency also reconfigured the existing lot of 1,000 spaces to add nine new ADA stalls and 29 motorcycle parking spots. BART Board President Mark Foley said the additional spaces is the latest in a series of improvements made at the Antioch station during the pandemic. “The station now offers plenty of parking with no wait...
ANTIOCH, CA
