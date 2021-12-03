ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Sheriff: 1 Dead After Experimental Aircraft Crashes Along Shore Of Clear Lake

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0td9gK_0dCcKb3t00

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an experimental aircraft crashed on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash a little before noon. The plane was believed to be in or near the water near South Lakeport.

First responders soon found the plane along the shoreline in the South Lakeport area.

The aircraft operator was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The NTSB says an experimental Vortex Gyropcopter was involved in the crash.

An investigation is now underway by the NTSB.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

No Injuries After Rollover Crash On Highway 99 Near Galt

GALT (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash off of Highway 99 in Sacramento County. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Stockton Boulevard and Twin Cities Road, north of Galt. The husband of the woman driving says she lost control of the pickup truck, causing it to flip over into an embankment. She was not hurt. No other cars were involved.
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Raging Fire Damages Sacramento County House

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at home along Mellodora Drive late Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found heavy flames coming from a two-story home. Metro Fire onscene of a working 2 story house fire on Mellodora in Orangevale. pic.twitter.com/HtmZjP7e5n — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 7, 2021 It’s unclear how extensive the damage has been to the home. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 46, Suspected Of Firing Gunshots, Barricading Himself Inside Vehicle In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle for hours in Stockton Monday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office sent out a message on social media saying they were dealing with a person in distress who had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. Deputies said they initially responded to the area after reports of someone firing gunshots into the air shortly before 5:30 p.m. Residents were warned to avoid the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street. Deputies announced around 11:15 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody. No injuries were reported. On Tuesday, the suspect was identified by the sheriff’s office as 46-year-old Pedro Dominguez. Exactly what prompted him to barricaded himself is still unclear. Dominguez has been booked into jail and is facing charges of brandishing a weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Music Community Mourns Sacramento Pilot Involved In Deadly Plane Crash With 3 Family Members

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pilot in a deadly plane crash in Central California over the weekend had more than a passion for flying. Dave Chelini, 78, leaves behind two communities mourning him and his talents. “It’s kind of devastating for everyone here,” said Augustine Joseph, CEO of Advanced International Aviation Academy. “It’s terrible I can’t even imagine. I couldn’t sleep yesterday. I was waking up every few hours to think about this. It was a shock.” Joseph is still stunned to learn about the loss of a fellow pilot and good friend. “He has been a pilot for many many years, more than...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
Local
California Accidents
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lake County, CA
Accidents
County
Lake County, CA
Lakeport, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Dixon Man Identified As Suspect Who Led Chase Through 4 Counties

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Dixon man was arrested after leading authorities on an hour-long chase through four counties early Monday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office announced. Matthew Ramos, 53, was booked into jail where he faces charges of evading and reckless driving. According to the sheriff’s office, Ramos failed to pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop for a mechanical violation, erratic driving and a high rate of speed in Vacaville. The chase started in unincorporated Solano County roads and eventually went on interstate 80 through Dixon and West Sacramento. The sheriff’s office said California Highway Patrol officers took over at the Highway 50-Interstate 80 connector, through Sacramento and eventually arrested Ramos in El Dorado County near Camino. No injuries were reported, but the sheriff’s office said some road signs were damaged by Ramos during the chase.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Gunman Arrested After Deadly Freeway Shooting In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday has been arrested, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday. David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces a murder charge. According to the CHP, reports of a road rage incident came in at around 2:15 p.m. Monday from the area of Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue. Callers reported a white Mercedes sedan and a maroon Dodge Ram were involved. Investigators said the two vehicles made their way to southbound Interstate 5 just north of Richards Boulevard when the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Witness Describes I-5 Shooting That Killed Man In Sacramento

Tuesday (12/7) Update: The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday has been arrested and identified as David Perry, 33, the CHP said. Original Story: SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is fighting for their life after they were shot while driving along Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday. It happened at around 2:15 p.m. The California Highway Patrol says they are looking for the suspect involved who was likely behind the wheel of a white Mercedes. One witness told CBS13 the first gunshots were unrecognizable. “Didn’t think much of it,” Matt Ritchie said. “We have construction going on.” Ritchie, who works...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Arrested, 1 Sought In Killings Of Alabama Men In Butte County

GRIDLEY (CBS13) — One man is in custody and another man is sought in connection to the murder of two Alabama men in the Gridley area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Ricardo Banuelos, Villarreal, 30, of Gridley, was arrested on November 14 at a residence in Yuba City. He was booked into the Butte County Jail where he faces two counts of murder. An arrest warrant for two murder charges was obtained for 35-year-old Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal, also of Gridley. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Alfredo, who can be seen in images below. Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal 2Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal (credit:...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Experimental Aircraft#Accident
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Townhouse Fire In Orangevale

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Two people suffered minor injuries in a townhouse fire in Orangevale, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Monday evening. The fire happened along the 9100 block of Greenback Lane. According to officials, the fire, which was determined to be accidental, started in the kitchen and was contained to that two-story home. Metro Fire said multiple adjacent units were saved from damage. Metro Fire responded for a kitchen fire in a 2 story townhome. Crews contained the fire to the unit of origin, saving multiple adjacent units from the fire. 2 victims reporting inhalation injuries. Both treated and released. The fire cause is determined accidental. pic.twitter.com/Kyjllar2Y8 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 7, 2021 The two people who were injured were treated for smoke inhalation and released.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bodies Of Alabama Men Still Missing In Butte County Double Killings; Law Professor Talks Likeliness Of Conviction

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Murder charges were filed against two Butte County men after two Alabama men went missing in California last month. The bodies of the victims — Ladexter Pelt, 25, and John Dubose, 20 — have not yet been found. Ladexter Pelt (left) and John Dubose (credit: Gridley Police Department) But how can murder charges be filed without a body? And how likely is a conviction? UC Hastings Law Professor John Myers says it’s uncommon but not impossible. “There has to be evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the person is dead and that the defendant killed them, but you don’t have to...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Head-On Collision On Highway 365 Near Bridgeport Kills Two Drivers

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — Officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 395 north of Highway 167 on Sunday, said CHP Bridgeport. A Dodge sedan from Stockton, California was heading north on 395 while a Toyota truck from Lake Forest was heading south. The Dodge driver swerved into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota. Each vehicle’s driver died as a result of their injuries. A Toyota passenger was airlifted to Renown Medical Center. CHP Bridgeport said that the investigation is still ongoing.
BRIDGEPORT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hwy. 50 Back Open Near Camino After Chase, Standoff

CAMINO (CBS13) — A man who barricaded himself in a vehicle after a chase along Highway 50 in El Dorado County has been arrested. The chase led to Highway 50 being blocked in both directions in Camino near Snows Rd. on Monday morning. It started in Solano County when a deputy spotted a dark-blue pickup driving erratically. The suspect refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit that ended near Snows Road in the Camino area. The suspect then barricaded himself inside of his truck for hours and wouldn’t come out, say officers. He was eventually taken into custody around 10:30 a.m....
CAMINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Man Shot Dead On I-5 After Reports Of Road Rage Incident In Sacramento

Tuesday (12/7) Update: The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday has been arrested and identified as David Perry, 33, the CHP said. Original Story: SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in one person being shot on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon. The CHP said a man in a red Dodge Ram was shot through the driver’s side window and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. According to @CHPSouthSac the victim was shot through the drivers side window...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Sacramento Freeway Shooting Was Retired Correctional Officer Lufino Reyes Mejorado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man fatally shot in a road rage incident on a Sacramento freeway Monday was identified as a retired correctional officer. Lufino Reyes Mejorado (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Lufino Reyes Mejorado, 60, began his career with the department back in April 1988. He worked at California State Prison, Solano until his retirement in December 2018. Mejorado, of Sacramento, was shot at multiple times during an incident that began on Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue and ended on Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard. David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was identified as...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Release Videos Of South Sacramento Officer-Involved Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have released body camera and other video taken of the November incident where an officer was shot at in south Sacramento. The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 28 along the 6200 block of Lemon Hill Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate multiple reports of someone brandishing a gun in the area. One witness video captured the suspect on the street and pointing his gun at a car. Witnesses were able to direct officers to the apartment complex where the suspect – later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Armada – was last seen. At this point, officers saw...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Sacramento County Kids Arrested In Las Vegas

UPDATE: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, have arrested Dizon on child abduction charges. On December 3, Reychel Dizon, 37, was arrested in Las Vegas on two felony counts of child abduction, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says. Dizon will be extradited to Sacramento County where she will be held at the Sacramento County Main Jail. [Previous story dated August 28, 2019 below] SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento County children who were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother have been found safe, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement. On Monday, Six-year-old...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Officers Arrest 2 Drivers, Impound Their Cars After Alleged Street Race

CERES (CBS13) — Officers say two drivers have been arrested and have had their cars impounded for a month after allegedly street racing in Ceres. The incident happened Monday night. Ceres police say they saw two cars street racing on an unspecified highway through the city. Both drivers were pulled over and officers soon arrested them. Their cars were also towed from the scene and have been impounded for up to 30 days. Police note that, per California Vehicle Code, an officer can immediately arrest a driver and impound their car if they see that person taking part in a street race. Further, a person found guilty of taking part in a speed race will be required to do 40 hours of community service along with a fine – and possibly have their license suspended for anywhere from 90 days to 6 months.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into Pole In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A significant injury solo car collision near the junction of Leisure Town Road and Sequoia Drive is being investigated by the Vacaville Police Department. Please arrange your routes accordingly and, if at all possible, avoid the area. Expect high traffic in the vicinity; no timetable has been set for when it will be lifted. Police are urging drivers to exercise patience and drive carefully.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Renowned Roseville Taqueria Nixtaco Hit by Crook Caught On Surveillance Camera

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A popular Roseville taqueria recently named by SFGate as serving the best tacos in all of Northern California has been targeted by a thief. Only this thief wasn’t after a meal, he was hungry for some quick cash. A surveillance camera captured him stealing the restaurant’s expensive smoker, and he left a social media trail for everyone to see. Nixtaco owner Patricio Wise posted pictures from the surveillance video online. “You feel kind of violated like, ‘Yeah, you’re taking it and now you have it, and there’s nothing we can do about it,’ ” Wise said. Within 10 minutes of his...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Find No Credibility To Threats Received By Kimball High Students In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say threats that some students at Kimball High School received over the weekend are not credible. Tracy police say, Sunday night, they were made aware of a threat posted on social media talking about a school shooting. Bomb threats were also made. The post did not specify any particular school. However, police say the students who received the threats all attend Kimball High. Officers have interviewed the students who got the messages. Police say they have not found any credibility to the threats. Still, it’s unclear who has made them. An extra police presence will be out at Kimball High on Monday out of an abundance of caution.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy