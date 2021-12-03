Sheriff: 1 Dead After Experimental Aircraft Crashes Along Shore Of Clear Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after an experimental aircraft crashed on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash a little before noon. The plane was believed to be in or near the water near South Lakeport.

First responders soon found the plane along the shoreline in the South Lakeport area.

The aircraft operator was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The NTSB says an experimental Vortex Gyropcopter was involved in the crash.

An investigation is now underway by the NTSB.