London has climbed the rankings of the world's most expensive cities to hit its highest point in years as Paris is knocked off the top spot. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which tracks the cost of living across 173 global cities, said that Tel Aviv has overtaken Paris to become the most expensive city in the world, while London has ratcheted up the list to its highest point in at least five years.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO