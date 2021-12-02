West Union hosts 10th Annual Tree Lighting, parade visit from Santa

Adams County for Christian Values reveals the new nativity scene. Left to right: Ron Baker, Connie Riggs and Troy Dotson. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The 10th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Lions Clubs of Adams County, kicked off on the crisp evening of Nov. 27 in West Union.

Throughout the night, the Liberty Band provided a plethora of classic holiday tunes in the gazebo. Across from the courthouse lawn, ACRMC provided delicious hot chocolate to warm chilled hands and bellies.

At 5:30 p.m., Adams County for Christian Values unveiled the new nativity scene next to the government annex.

“The Adams County for Christian Values (ACCV) organization has been trying to raise money for over a year for a nativity scene here in Adams County. We’ve contacted the merchants and we’ve gone to different churches trying to raise money. We have a charter set, and we’d like to have more [statues]. More are available, and we’re trying to raise support. We are taking donations to be able to complete the set,” said Ron Baker.

The nativity scene was slowly unveiled to the crowd, revealing a life-size donkey, ewe and lamb, with Mary and Joseph lovingly coddling their newborn, Jesus. These purchases were made possible by donors Adams County Florist, Adams County Glass, Barry’s Chevrolet Buick, Blake Pharmacy and Hallmark, Daniel’s HVAC, Frank’s Automotive Center, Hazelbaker Insurance, James B. Harsha Co., Jolly’s Auto Sales, McNeilan Trash Removal, Mosier Furniture and Appliance, National Bank of Adams County, Peebles Monument Company, Richmond Insurance Agency, Roush Insurance, Judge Roy E. Gabbert, Snappy Tomato Pizza, Star Greenhouse, State Farm/Tony Staggs, Thompson Meeker Funeral Home, Ty R. Pell and Associates, West Union Electric and Plumbing, West Union Lions Club, Wood Insurance, Adams County Churches of Christ, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cedar Mills Christian Communtiy Church, Cornerstone Church, Moore’ Chapel Church, Peebles Church of Christ/Missionary Group, West Union Christian Union Missions, West Union Church of Christ, Richard and Alice Baird, Beverly Cheney, Jerry and Ruth Ann Copas, Marlyn and Linda Davis, David and Jane Fulks, Robert and Judy Harper, Harold and Patricia Keaton, Bob and Linda McIntosh, Brett and Becky Price, Margo Rummel, Roger and Luwanna Rhonemus, Pat Stevens, Eugene Vogler and Lonnie and Teresa Ward.

To complete the collection, the purchase of two standing kings, a kneeling king, a standing shepherd, two kneeling shepherds, an ox and a ram is still required, a total of $20,371.

“It is during the Christmas season that many hearts and minds are more receptive to the Gospel message. Let’s work together to give every man, woman and child in Adams County the chance to learn o the love of God. Keep the true Christmas story alive now and for generations to come,” said ACCV.

For more information or to give your donation contact Carol Daniel at (937) 544-7688.

At 6 p.m., the Christmas parade began, led by Jeff Bowling of the West Union Police Department.

“Welcome everyone and good evening. Put your hands together for our law enforcement officers and all they do to preserve and protect our communities. Next, we have the West Union Troop 60 and West Union Cub Pack 260. All of the scouts wish you a Merry Christmas. Next, we have County Commissioner Ty Pell. Thanks for joining us always each and every year. We appreciate it. Next, we have the West Union Lions Club, driven by Lion Gary Mcclellan. The West Union Lions Club would like to extend a special thanks to Pat Thompson for her wonderful work on refurbishing the lion that was born in the late 1950s. That lion has never looked so good,” said Steve Caraway.

The Girl Scouts of Adams County were also present, and wished everyone a happy holiday season.

“There’s the Double T Farm. [They] wish everyone a Merry Christmas. The next entry we have is Adams County Homecare. Look carefully, one of the best Christmas movies of all time is featured on this float. It says “Merry Christmas you filthy animal!” They are award winners of the parade. There’s Connor Grooms on his 1939 John Deere Model B tractor. Next, we have a waving Christmas tree and Santa from ACRMC Family Medicine located in West Union. Next, West Union Life Squad [driven by] Christeena Patrick. Thanks to the West Union Life Squad for all they do for our community. Next, we have the West Union Fire Department Command 18 driven by Lt. Watson with Brenda Watson. Finally, we have West Union Fire Department driven by Billy Boon with Santa in the passenger seat. Santa is coming in hot,” said Caraway.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the main event began, the lighting of the tree.

“This is the 10th Annual Christmas celebration. I want to thank you all again for being here. Around the courthouse, you will see some brand new Christmas lights on some of the poles. It truly does take a community to make things happen. Because of your generosity and the communities generosity, we were able to purchase many new lights this year. They’re beautiful. At this time, we want to thank, as always, the county commissioners. Ty Pell has been here each and every year along with the other commissioners and their support making sure these grounds are beautiful. We are humbled by their support and generosity in allowing us to be here tonight. Without further adieu, I’m going to ask Ty Pell to stand by the switch,” said Caraway.

The attendees, led by Caraway, excitement in their voices, counted down from 10. As their voices rang out that final number, Pell pulled the switch, illuminating the tall and majestic branches of the courthouse tree. Atop it like a crown, a giant start burst to life.

After the lighting, eager children were allowed into the courthouse where they could visit jolly St. Nick, take pictures and make their heartfelt wishes.