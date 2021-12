If you've been a fan of Juice and Toya's workout videos, you'll feel even more emotional watching this sweet proposal — it's the perfect warmup to this workout! In the video, LaToya Johnson is doing a standard intro to the 15-Minute Cardio HIIT Dance Workout she's about to lead with Julius White (they're both NASM-certified trainers). But the workout gets put on hold when White says, before he explains the workout format, "I have to do something that I've ben waiting to do for a very long time." Then he casually walks over to his towel, unrolls it, and a little red box cascades out. He picks it up and describes LaToya as "my beautiful girlfriend, my best friend, my everything," gets down on one knee, and says, "Will you marry me?"

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO