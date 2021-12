It's easy to discount at-home workouts as "less effective" or "not as hard" as in-gym circuits. Most don't require weights, you can take them at your own pace, and you can even have Gossip Girl playing in the background. That means they should be a breeze, right? Uh, not so much. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer, Traci Copeland, takes us through a 20-minute bodyweight core strength workout that proves that all you need to really strengthen and tone your abs and back is your own body (and maybe a mat). Follow along through two rounds of two sets of 30-second exercises that will have your whole core fired up in no time.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO