Ulta Beauty stock rallies after Q3 beat shows ‘resiliency’ of beauty industry

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ulta Beauty Inc. stock rises 5% Thursday after the specialty retailer reported sales and profit well above Wall Street expectations and raised its guidance for the year, saying the results showed the "strength and resiliency of the beauty...

Forbes

Ulta Beauty Delivers Record $2 Billion In Sales For Q3

Ulta Beauty third quarter earnings (Q3) delivered a record performance with sales up 28.6% over last year totaling $2 billion. Net profits for Q3 grew 188% and represent 10.8% of total sales as compared to last year’s 4.8%. The strong performance was partly attributed to the higher margins that the company has been able to achieve this year. In Q3, margins were 40% compared to the same period last year at 35%. Dave Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty stated, “This strong third quarter performance reflects the strength and resiliency of the Beauty category, the power of the Ulta Beauty differentiated model, and the impact of our winning culture and team.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

