Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.49% to $279.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index...

Berkshire Hathaway Inc
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

