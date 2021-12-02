ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tony Jones on the NBA/Jazz after one month, Utah vs Oregon + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s Tony Jones joins The Drive to discuss Utah vs Oregon in the...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Athletic#Pac 12#Lakers
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Blunt Response To Michigan Assistant’s Comment

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked on Sunday about the postgame comments from a Michigan Wolverines assistant coach following last week’s game. The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 42-27, in The Game in Ann Arbor at the end of November. Following the game, Michigan assistant coach Josh Gattis...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young explains to Kirk Herbstreit why he signed to play at Alabama

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Bryce Young chose Alabama for one simple reason. That didn’t mean his path would be easy. “For me, I was just looking for the best fit – a place that would push me to be the best person I could be,” the quarterback said during an interview with Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s return to court, revealed

It’s easy to forget in the midst of the Golden State Warriors’ phenomenal start that they’re still missing some key pieces. Klay Thompson is yet to suit up for the squad, as he continues to work his way towards a return from injury. Now, we have some intel on when he’s coming back and what’s taking him so long.
NBA
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 1, Gonzaga falls out of top 5

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rollingout.com

Learn how Te’a Cooper protected mental health, self-love after Dwight Howard split

Te’a Cooper has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. As she led McEachern High School to a girl’s basketball championship in metro Atlanta, a camera crew followed her around on MTV’s “True Life” for the “I’m Being Recruited” episode. She went on to play at Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2020 WNBA season. Off the court, she dated NBA star Dwight Howard, and the two even reportedly got married in a private ceremony. In April, she confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and Howard had broken up.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy