Another Omicron Case Detected in U.S.

By Jill Cowan
The New York Times
 1 day ago
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Joao Silva/The New York Times)

Minnesota health officials said Thursday that a man who lives in the state was infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The man, who officials said had recently traveled to New York City, represents the second known case of the variant in the United States.

Leaders in Minnesota said the discovery was unsurprising and credited robust disease surveillance systems for finding it.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”

Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more transmissible and capable of causing more serious illness.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the man is a resident of Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis. He had been vaccinated, and he got a booster shot in early November. He is no longer feeling symptoms, the department said.

The man first developed mild symptoms Nov. 22, shortly after traveling to New York City for the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center, the department said. Officials said the man had not been outside the United States recently.

He was tested for the virus Nov. 24. The state’s Public Health Laboratory determined late Wednesday night that he had the omicron variant.

Minnesota officials said they were working with New York City and federal health officials to look into the case and that the man was cooperating with case investigators and following public health officials’ instructions to isolate himself.

On Wednesday, California health officials announced that a San Francisco resident had been infected with the omicron variant — a finding they emphasized was inevitable as they worked to contain alarm over the variant’s discovery in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, briefs reporters at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Experts have said since the omicron variant was first identified that it was only a matter of time before the variant made its way to the United States and that once a case was detected, many more would probably soon be found.

“I’m personally surprised it took this long” for the first case to appear, Dr. Bob Wachter, a professor and chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said Wednesday. “Today it’s in California; tomorrow it’ll be several other states.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 4

The Staten Island Advance

5 things NYC residents should know about Hochul’s ‘State of Emergency,’ which begins on Friday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Several times during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic we’ve heard an elected official call for a “State of Emergency,” and the latest incidence of this occurred Friday when Gov. Kathy Hochul made this declaration due to concerns over the newly-identified omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19). But what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania. A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it’s working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC. Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild. The new variant hasn’t been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
