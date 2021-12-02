ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ollie's Bargain stock drops 13% after retailer hit harder by supply-chain snags

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the retailer reported lower profit and sales, saying it was hit by "greater-than-anticipated supply-chain headwinds." Ollie's said it earned $23.2 million, or 36...

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

