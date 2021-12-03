ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 5,170 New COVID Cases, Most On Single Day Since January

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlkvD_0dCcGwvO00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,170 new confirmed COVID cases and 31 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. It is the highest number of new COVID cases reported on a single day since January.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 865,450. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,047.

There were 120,218 total new tests reported.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 4.94%.

There are 989 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 206 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland: 80% are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 infections on the rise

The Finland National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports 86 per cent of the target population for vaccinations, ie those aged 12 and over, have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 80 per cent two doses of vaccine on 10 November. 121,799 people have received the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Ohio reports another day of 6,000+ new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That is well above the 21-day rolling average of 4,949. ODH reported 339 hospitalizations which is about one-third higher than the 21-day average. There were 24 ICU admissions reported, which is close to that average.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 707 New Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 707 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 618 are confirmed cases and 89 are probable. Nineteen deaths come from an import of data from the state. One happened in August, one in October, and the other 19 in November. Three people were in the 25-49 age group, five were in the 50-64 age group and 13 were 65 or older. There have been 9,305 total hospitalizations and 150,886 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,464. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 9,143 additional cases with 638 in LV

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9,143 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total since Jan. 9. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,170 cases per day, down 1.3% from a week ago, but up 60.2% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.75 million infections statewide. Deaths There were 128 additional deaths reported ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases added across the state

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.2% on Sunday. An additional 834 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 729,746. There have also been 163,600 probable antigen test results being positive, with 166 added Sunday. Two new deaths were The post SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases added across the state appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

11 deaths and 933 new coronavirus cases reported across the state

11 more Mainers have died and another 933 coronavirus cases have been detected across the state, health officials said on Thursday. Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 114,065, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 113,132 on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kymkemp.com

93 New Cases Reported Since Friday

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 93 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing to 9,929 the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus. No deaths or hospitalizations were reported. Over the weekend, 177 individuals were vaccinated at Public Health clinics held in Honeydew, Redway, Miranda...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 62 More Deaths As Omicron Variant Arrives In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With the omicron variant having been officially confirmed in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,685 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 62 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. The newly logged deaths include someone from Beltrami County who was in their late teens. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.3% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy