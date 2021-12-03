Massachusetts Reports 5,170 New COVID Cases, Most On Single Day Since January

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,170 new confirmed COVID cases and 31 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. It is the highest number of new COVID cases reported on a single day since January.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 865,450. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,047.

There were 120,218 total new tests reported.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 4.94%.

There are 989 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 206 patients currently in intensive care.