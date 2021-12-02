Governor lights menorah with Jewish community

CARSON CITY—Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday lit the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah with members of Nevada’s Jewish community. The event, dubbed “Light the Menorah,” has been a part of Nevada gubernatorial tradition since it was started by Gov. Kenny Guinn in 2002.

The menorah lit by Gov. Steve Sisolak for the fourth night of Hanukkah. Image: Nevada Governor's Office

The lighting of menorahs in public places has increased since the 1980s when Lubavitcher Rebbe, leader of the Chabad movement, encouraged such lightings.

Rabbi Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada and Rabbi and Sarah Cunin of Chabad Northern Nevada joined Gov. Sisolak for this year’s lighting. Mara Langer of Jewish Nevada and Marc Picker of the Jewish Nevada Northern Council were also part of the ceremony.

Hanukkah is a Jewish celebration that reaffirms the faith’s ideals and celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which was desecrated in a three-year battle against Hellenic forces.

Gov. Sisolak noted that the celebration was especially fitting this year as Nevadans continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue our recovery from the pandemic and light the Hanukkah menorah together tonight, in-person, it is fitting that we also rejoice and reflect on the light within all of us that has continued to shine so brightly and carry us all during these challenging times,” said Gov. Sisolak. “The Jewish community in our State and throughout the world continues to remain strong and resilient and I could not be more grateful to have celebrated this special occasion with everyone here tonight.”