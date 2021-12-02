ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitman 3's elusive targets - and Santa - are returning this month

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHitman 3 is getting a second season of updates in 2022, including raytracing and VR on PC. Before the second season, however, comes the season of winter. In a new roadmap video and post, IOI have outlined a new Santa mission for the murder sim, plus the return of old elusive...

