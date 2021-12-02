Hitman 3's elusive targets - and Santa - are returning this month

Behavior Interactive reminds us that the Portrait of a Murder DLC is for Dead in daylight is available for all platforms. We also get to see a new trailer for the expansion. The new chapter “Portrait of a Murder” is now available and captures the horror in a surreal, nightmarish and graphically impressive way. The current DLC introduces two new characters: the assassin Carmina Mora, aka the Artist, a gifted Chilean artist whose life was saved by a sinister swarm of crows, and the surviving Jonah Vasquez, a brilliant MexicanAmerican CIA codebreaker. Fans can also discover a new map, the Lonely Cemetery, an abandoned cemetery in Chile inspired by the world of surrealist art. Also released with the chapter is the Everlasting Frost Collection, a pack of new outfits that the game’s coldblooded assassins can use to prepare for the frosty winter ahead. In addition, fans can watch the official launch of Dead in daylight on the Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO