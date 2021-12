If you have fished Wildhorse over the past week or two you may have noticed some floating dead perch. With cooler water temperatures you may wonder what is going on. Well early in November the lake “turned.” The process of turning is probably responsible for the very small perch die-off when the less oxygenated water near the bottom moved up in the water column where the perch were, basically suffocating them.

