The Louisville Zoo staff is saddened by the recent death of male bald eagle Sequoia. Sequoia was estimated to be more than 40 years old and has lived at the Louisville Zoo since 1985. He was found in the remnant wild with a broken wing that had to be amputated to save his life. He couldn’t be released back into the wild with one wing, so he found a home at the Louisville Zoo. Most recently, he shared the exhibit with another rehabilitated female eagle named Shelby.

10 DAYS AGO