ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Rancho Mirage City Council to interview residents on Dec. 14 to fill Dana Hobart’s seat

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYchw_0dCcDcPT00

The Rancho Mirage City Council will appoint a city resident to fill former councilmember Dana Hobart's seat.

Hobart stepped down as councilmember last month. Hobart had been a member of the Rancho Mirage City Council since 2002.

On Thursday, councilmembers voted unanimously to fill the position. The city council will interview potential candidates to finish out Hobart's term during a Dec. 14 meeting.

Residents have until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021 to submit an application. Applications will be made available on the city's website later today.

Hobart's term is set to expire in November 2022.

The post Rancho Mirage City Council to interview residents on Dec. 14 to fill Dana Hobart’s seat appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor

Waymond Fermon is officially the new mayor of the city of Indio. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the title of mayor was rotated from Elaine Holmes to Fermon. The city of Indio rotates the position of mayor every year. Fermon is Indio's 58th mayor but also the first-ever African American mayor in the city's history. The post Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs business owners sound off on homelessness issues plaguing downtown

The Palm Springs police chief and city manager listened intently Wednesday night for a discussion about growing issues with homeless people in the south end of downtown. Dozens of business owners met at a showroom to express frustration with health and safety hazards around their storefronts including drug use, human feces and mental illness. "All The post Palm Springs business owners sound off on homelessness issues plaguing downtown appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy