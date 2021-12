There’s just something about celebrities who go against the grain and keep it real. It’s what makes them Outsider favorites. I’m nearing my 500th article here at Outsider.com and one of the funniest moments I’ve ever covered as a writer has to be when Luke Bryan’s son got stuck in a swing. Remember that? The poor little guy was just trying to “bring back memories” and instead ended up singing soprano for a few days. Well, Michael Strahan is a father who likes to keep it real too.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 DAYS AGO