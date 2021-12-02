ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids can practice reading with Pets on Wheels pups at Parkville-Carney Library on Saturday

By Chris Montcalmo
 1 day ago
CARNEY, MD—Kids will have the opportunity to practice reading with some lovable pups in Carney on Saturday.

The Baltimore County Public Library’s “Paws to Read” program invites children to practice reading with dogs from Pets on Wheels .

The Parkville-Carney Branch has several open spots for the program on Saturday afternoon.

Appointments are available at the Parkville-Carney Branch from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Interested participants can register online here .  Children under 8 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

The Parkville-Carney Library is located at 9509 Harford Road (21234).

#Pups#Dog
