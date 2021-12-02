ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Joppa Road bridge to open late next week, weather-permitting

By Chris Montcalmo
 1 day ago
PERRY HALL, MD—The long-awaited reopening of the Joppa Road bridge is just around the corner.

Councilman David Marks on Thursday said that construction activity on the bridge had picked up steadily in recent days and that, weather-permitting, the bridge would reopen to traffic late next week.

Subcontractors are currently completing the paving and installing the approach traffic barriers.

The Joppa Road bridge was closed for emergency repairs back in January .  It was initially expected to reopen in June , then in November .

Many of the project’s delays have been driven largely by nationwide supply chain issues and a lack of materials.

Photo via Councilman David Marks

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

