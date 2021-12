PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Read to Succeed has broken a record in the number of students to complete their 2021 summer reading program. “We were very excited that 303 students, from our five partner schools, found the determination to read six books over the summer and earn their $1,000 scholarships for college,” stated David Guertin, Executive Director of Read to Succeed. “We are grateful to these hard-working students, their teachers and parents for enabling Read to Succeed to make such a large and life-changing impact.”

