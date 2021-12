The coronavirus has taken more than 5 million lives worldwide and has heightened health concerns. However, knowing your family's health history has always been important. The holidays are approaching, and for those who will have the privilege of being around family, dinner-table talk about sports, politics and social issues is par for the course. It’s also an opportune time to start asking (sometimes tough) questions that could directly affect certain health decisions throughout your life.

