2021 Business Licenses to Expire April 30, 2022

 4 days ago
Cities and towns located in SC are now required to standardize their business license practices due to the passage of Act 176. As such, 2021 City of Charleston Business Licenses will expire on April 30, 2022.

The 2022 license year will run from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

Business owners with questions about this change can contact the city’s Revenue Collections Department by phone at 843-724-3711 or by email at businesslicense@charleston-sc.gov.

#Business License
