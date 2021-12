It’s crazy to think that Thanksgiving is upon us. I feel like just yesterday we were ringing in the new year. Thanksgiving dinner is one of my favorite meals to cook each year. It’s like the “big game” for home cooks nationwide. I always make way too much food so we can enjoy a wide variety of leftovers for a few days after our dinner – from turkey pot pie to turkey soup! If I have leftovers, you better believe I’ll be transforming them into something delicious.

