ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

"Winter Festival" at the Las Cruces Museum System

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNv8M_0dCc7Ahw00

Celebrate the winter holidays with activities at the Las Cruces Museums.

The Las Cruces Museum System will host a “Winter Festival” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18. Winter and holiday themed activities for all ages will be at the museums on Main Street. For information email education@las-cruces.org or call 575/522-3120.

Holiday activities at the Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., and Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., include helping Santa deliver presents by designing a Christmas catapult and decorating a pop-up greeting card to send holiday cheer to a loved one. Visitors can also create a candy train at the Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St.

The Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., is celebrating Kwanzaa at “Winter Festival” this year! Kwanzaa is an African-American winter celebration. The name comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanzaa” which means “first fruits.” Come learn more about Kwanzaa and make a first fruits Kwanzaa candle that you can give as a home-made gift to someone special!

The Las Cruces Museums are accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 1. For information, visit the Museum System website at: MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org) or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

160
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy