"Winter Festival" at the Las Cruces Museum System

Celebrate the winter holidays with activities at the Las Cruces Museums.

The Las Cruces Museum System will host a “Winter Festival” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18. Winter and holiday themed activities for all ages will be at the museums on Main Street. For information email education@las-cruces.org or call 575/522-3120.

Holiday activities at the Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., and Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., include helping Santa deliver presents by designing a Christmas catapult and decorating a pop-up greeting card to send holiday cheer to a loved one. Visitors can also create a candy train at the Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St.

The Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., is celebrating Kwanzaa at “Winter Festival” this year! Kwanzaa is an African-American winter celebration. The name comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanzaa” which means “first fruits.” Come learn more about Kwanzaa and make a first fruits Kwanzaa candle that you can give as a home-made gift to someone special!

The Las Cruces Museums are accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 1. For information, visit the Museum System website at: MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org) or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.