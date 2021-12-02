El Paso Electric to Expand Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Outreach in Southern New Mexico

Note

: As a partner with El Paso Electric, the City of Las Cruces shares this information with residents.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) has approved the El Paso Electric (EPE) Transportation and Electrification Plan (TEP) and authorized EPE to move forward on investing more than $1.2 million in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and education and outreach across its southern New Mexico service territory.

“The approval of this plan takes us one step forward in meeting our mission to transform the energy landscape in order to meet the evolving, growing needs of our customers,” said Kelly A. Tomblin, EPE President and Chief Executive Officer. “We celebrate the NMPRC’s authorization of our TEP and we are excited to provide incentives, benefits and education to all of our customers that will help support the electrification of transportation and the evolving technology that comes with it.”

El Paso Electric filed the TEP with the NMPRC on Dec. 30, 2020. The goal of the two-year plan is to increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by incentivizing the installation and usage of smart charging infrastructure through rebate and pilot rate programs while, addressing the challenges associated with the lack of awareness of both the technology and benefits of EVs. More than $450,000 during the next two years will be used for incentives and customer education.

“Our TEP also includes an electrification grid impact study that will help guide EPE’s system planning efforts based on projected increase of EV adoption and electricity consumption,” said Jessica Christianson, EPE’s Senior Director of Innovation and Sustainability. “Transportation serves as the second highest contributor to air pollution, and with the proven fact that EVs can save families thousands of dollars in fuel and maintenance costs, this initiative is extremely important in meeting prudent environmental goals to better serve our community.”

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution service to approximately 450,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.