For the opening 10 minutes Thursday night, the Islanders played as they have been expected to all season. By the end of the night, however, it was just the same movie with a slightly better cast. Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, Andy Greene and Adam Pelech returned from the COVID-19 protocol, but the Islanders lost for the ninth consecutive time, 2-1 to the Sharks, when Erik Karlsson scored just 39 seconds into overtime.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO