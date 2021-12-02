ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron COVID-19 variant found in five U.S. states

By Reuters
 1 day ago
(Reuters) – New York has confirmed five cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its governor said on Thursday, bringing to five the number of U.S. states having detected the variant, with 10 reported infections nationwide. California, Colorado and Minnesota have found cases of the coronavirus variant among patients who...

Comments / 23

11 Original
19h ago

Multiple "vaccinated" contractions and one "unvaccinated" contraction of first omicron cases in the US? Interesting.

Reply(1)
5
Let's go Brandon !!!
16h ago

Oh no the seasonal cold is going around I guess we should all wear respirators and hide in our basements so we don't get a runny nose , oh wait you can also get an experimental injection to save you from nothing . What a joke we have become as a human race

Reply
2
