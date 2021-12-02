ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

A Mysterious New Taco Spot Is Opening In Loves Park

By Joe Dredge
97ZOK
97ZOK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Mexican restaurant in town is music to my ears. Driving home down Forest Hills the other day I saw that a new restaurant was going into the strip mall on the corner of Forest Hills and River Lane. The last thing I remember being in that location was Big...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97ZOK

You Can Drink Like Santa At These Illinois Christmas Themed Bars

At these Christmas-themed bars in Illinois, you can drink like Santa Claus. Okay, here is the deal. Santa is a good guy and does a lot of amazing things but when it comes to the offseason, he likes to booze it up. I do not blame him. After all the hard work he does in the month of December, good old St. Nick deserves a break. I would not mind at all if he was drunk for the next several weeks after. Kind of like when a hockey team wins the Stanley Cup. During that time, he is a role model for party animals everywhere.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loves Park, IL
Lifestyle
City
Woodridge, IL
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
City
Loves Park, IL
Rockford, IL
Restaurants
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
97ZOK

The 8 Unwritten Rules For All Illinois Parking Lots This Holiday Season

The title of this article could easily be renamed, "The 8 Unwritten Rules For All Illinois Parking Lots All Year Round" because most of the things happen all the time. Let me preface by explaining that I will not be singling out any specific parking lot however (and coincidentally) some of the photos below are from the same stores' parking lots.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Four Shows You Have To See in The Rockford Area This Christmas

A night at the theater is always a good time, whether it's a movie theater or live theater, it's all good in my book. As I watched my daughters glue themselves to the television last week watching 'Annie Live', I thought to myself, they've got the theater bug just like their mama. After making this discovery, I went on a search for family-friendly shows happening in the Rockford area this holiday season, and you know what? There is A LOT to choose from. How's about I narrow it down to my top 4 picks...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

With NYE Coming This Wisconsin Man Remembers His Cop Car Epic Fail (Video)

As we prepare to welcome in a new year, how are you going to celebrate?. Let's go back in time a few years, January 2017 in Menasha, Wisconsin. This is Cody James Romano, a Walmart employee that was celebrating New Years Eve. You know, there's party favors...hats, and whistles...Oh, what about champagne and the Dick Clark thingy on tv? Nope, Cody has other ideas...this was a BAD idea. Cody saw a squad car in the distance and has a great idea...what if I get a running start and did a belly flop onto the squad car's windshield? Not exactly sure what inspired Cody to do something so damn stupid, but for the sake of this website post I'm sure glad he did!!!
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Day#Fast Food Restaurants#Mexican Restaurants#Calories#Food Drink#Big Poppa#Cj
97ZOK

Illinois Trio of Sisters Taking the Country By Storm with Incredible Balloon Decorations

Once upon a time, balloons were something you bought for children's birthday parties, but that's not the case anymore, here in Rockford that's because of BW Event & Décor. Back in the day, you bought those balloons and hoped they would last from the time you picked them up until the party was over, those days are gone and three ladies in the Stateline are helping our city shine a little brighter, filled with balloons.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

A Winter Wonderland Welcomes You At These Unique Lodges in Wisconsin

Now that the holiday season is here and major snowfalls are just around the corner, many winter sports enthusiasts are setting their sights on some fun in Wisconsin. Sure, Illinois has its fair share of ski hills, snowmobile trails, and ice fishing spots, but it just doesn't feel like you're getting away quite like it does when you do those things in Wisconsin. Or maybe that is just me?
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Joliet Cops Arrest Man After Attack On Santa’s Belly

When I came across this story, I sighed out loud and thought to myself that it's just not the holiday season until some idiot, or group of idiots, decides that Santa needs a good butt-kicking. How can you grow to adulthood without realizing that Santa will always have higher popularity...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97ZOK

Rumblings of Another Illinois ‘Mothman’ Sighting? (Video)

Just when you think that this whole "Mothman" thing would quietly go away, there were some social media rumblings locally of another sighting! A local social media page that "scans" the news is reporting that there was a "Mothman" sighting in Winnebago County. Now I can't totally go out on a limb and say THAT'S NOT TRUE...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

America’s ‘Most Delicious’ Middle Eastern Restaurant is in Illinois

One of the best parts about finding a great place to eat is the discovery. Ask anyone and they will have their opinion on where to get the best grub. Whether it be somewhere here in Rockford, or maybe making a quick trip to Chicago, everyone has an opinion and usually, it starts with the time they found out about INSERT NAME OF RESTAURANT here.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Farm House Might Have Best Christmas Light Show in Illinois

The Christmas season means it's time to bring out not only the indoor decorations but also the outdoor decorations. For some homes, it's a modest display while others bust out the inner Clark Griswold. In the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation era, running 100 of those bulky incandescent Christmas lights would...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Hilarious Holiday Display In Illinois Will Stop Traffic

Traffic stops in this Illinois neighborhood because of this hilarious holiday display. When I was growing, my mom was definitely one of those few parents who had decorations for every holiday. Not very many people went all out like they do today. Of course, some had more than others. Christmas...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy