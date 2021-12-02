ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Recapitulating whole genome based population genetic structure for Indian wild tigers through an ancestry informative marker panel

By Anubhab Khan
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentification of genetic structure within wildlife populations have implications in their conservation and management. Accurately inferring population genetic structure requires whole-genome data across the geographical range of the species, which can be resource-intensive. A cheaper strategy is to employ a subset of markers that can efficiently recapitulate the population genetic structure...

Nature.com

Pharmacogenomic analysis of a genetically distinct Indigenous population

Indigenous Australians face a disproportionately severe burden of chronic disease relative to other Australians, with elevated rates of morbidity and mortality. While genomics technologies are slowly gaining momentum in personalised treatments for many, a lack of pharmacogenomic research in Indigenous peoples could delay adoption. Appropriately implementing pharmacogenomics in clinical care necessitates an understanding of the frequencies of pharmacologically relevant genetic variants within Indigenous populations. We analysed whole-genome sequence data from 187 individuals from the Tiwi Islands and characterised the pharmacogenomic landscape of this population. Specifically, we compared variant profiles and allelic distributions of previously described pharmacologically significant genes and variants with other population groups. We identified 22 translationally relevant pharmacogenomic variants and 18 clinically actionable guidelines with implications for drug dosing and treatment of conditions including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. We specifically observed increased poor and intermediate metabolizer phenotypes in the CYP2C9 (PM:19%, IM:44%) and CYP2C19 (PM:18%, IM:44%) genes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mapping the serum proteome to neurological diseases using whole genome sequencing

Despite the increasing global burden of neurological disorders, there is a lack of effective diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers. Proteins are often dysregulated in disease and have a strong genetic component. Here, we carry out a protein quantitative trait locus analysis of 184 neurologically-relevant proteins, using whole genome sequencing data from two isolated population-based cohorts (N"‰="‰2893). In doing so, we elucidate the genetic landscape of the circulating proteome and its connection to neurological disorders. We detect 214 independently-associated variants for 107 proteins, the majority of which (76%) are cis-acting, including 114 variants that have not been previously identified. Using two-sample Mendelian randomisation, we identify causal associations between serum CD33 and Alzheimer's disease, GPNMB and Parkinson's disease, and MSR1 and schizophrenia, describing their clinical potential and highlighting drug repurposing opportunities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Possible pair-graphene structures govern the thermodynamic properties of arbitrarily stacked few-layer graphene

The thermodynamic properties of few-layer graphene arbitrarily stacked on LiNbO3 crystal were characterized by measuring the parameters of a surface acoustic wave as it passed through the graphene/LiNbO3 interface. The parameters considered included the propagation velocity, frequency, and attenuation. Mono-, bi-, tri-, tetra-, and penta-layer graphene samples were prepared by transferring individual graphene layers onto LiNbO3 crystal surfaces at room temperature. Intra-layer lattice deformation was observed in all five samples. Further inter-layer lattice deformation was confirmed in samples with odd numbers of layers. The inter-layer lattice deformation caused stick"“slip friction at the graphene/LiNbO3 interface near the temperature at which the layers were stacked. The thermal expansion coefficient of the deformed few-layer graphene transitioned from positive to negative as the number of layers increased. To explain the experimental results, we proposed a few-layer graphene even"“odd layer number stacking order effect. A stable pair-graphene structure formed preferentially in the few-layer graphene. In even-layer graphene, the pair-graphene structure formed directly on the LiNbO3 substrate. Contrasting phenomena were noted with odd-layer graphene. Single-layer graphene was bound to the substrate after the stable pair-graphene structure was formed. The pair-graphene structure affected the stacking order and inter-layer lattice deformation of few-layer graphene substantially.
PHYSICS
Hadal aragonite records venting of stagnant paleoseawater in the hydrated forearc mantle

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 243 (2021) Cite this article. The hadal zone at trenches is a unique region where forearc mantle rocks are directly exposed at the ocean floor owing to tectonic erosion. Circulation of seawater in the mantle rock induces carbonate precipitation within the deep-sea forearc mantle, but the timescale and rates of the circulation are unclear. Here we investigated a peculiar occurrence of calcium carbonate (aragonite) in forearc mantle rocks recovered from ~6400"‰m water depth in the Izu"“Ogasawara Trench. On the basis of microtextures, strontium"“carbon"“oxygen isotope geochemistry, and radiocarbon analysis, we found that the aragonite is sourced from seawater that accumulated for more than 42,000 years. Aragonite precipitation is triggered by episodic rupture events that expel the accumulated fluids at 10âˆ’2"“10âˆ’1"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and which continue for a few decades at most. We suggest that the recycling of subducted seawater from the shallowest forearc mantle influences carbon transport from the surface to Earth's interior.
EARTH SCIENCE
Characteristics and impact of aged coal ash with slag emplaced in a karst cave: the case of DivaÅ¡ka jama, Slovenia

A mixture of coal bottom ash and slag, with a fraction of fly ash (CAFAS) from steam locomotives, was placed in the cave DivaÅ¡ka jama to delimit and level tourist trails. Emplacement began in 1914 and carried on for several decades. The CAFAS mixed with other cave material gradually changed its structure and appearance. Currently the concentration of some elements in the CAFAS (As, Cu, Hg, Ni, Pb, Zn), and also to a lesser extent in cave sediments (Cr, Cu, Ni), indicates a possibly harmful effect on sediment-associated biota based on ecotoxicological assays. Compared to the cave sediment, the CAFAS contains distinctly different mineral phases and presents a different source of radioactivity. Microbial metabolic activity of CAFAS is low, 0.22Â Î¼l O2/gDW h, but higher than that of cave sediment. The present environmental hazards from CAFAS are estimated to be low. Whereas the emplacement of CAFAS was seen initially a long-term solution for waste disposal and management of the cave, it turned out that CAFAS enriches the underground environment with inorganic and organic compounds and disperses pollution into the cave ecosystem. After its removal from the cave, the CAFAS should be investigated thoroughly due to its susceptibility to alteration.
INDUSTRY
Transmissive-detected laser speckle contrast imaging for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue: from Monte Carlo simulation to experimental demonstration

Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) is a powerful tool to monitor blood flow distribution and has been widely used in studies of microcirculation, both for animal and clinical applications. Conventionally, LSCI usually works on reflective-detected mode. However, it could provide promising temporal and spatial resolution for in vivo applications only with the assistance of various tissue windows, otherwise, the overlarge superficial static speckle would extremely limit its contrast and resolution. Here, we systematically investigated the capability of transmissive-detected LSCI (TR-LSCI) for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue. Using Monte Carlo simulation, we theoretically compared the performance of transmissive and reflective detection. It was found that the reflective-detected mode was better when the target layer was at the very surface, but the imaging quality would rapidly decrease with imaging depth, while the transmissive-detected mode could obtain a much stronger signal-to-background ratio (SBR) for thick tissue. We further proved by tissue phantom, animal, and human experiments that in a certain thickness of tissue, TR-LSCI showed remarkably better performance for thick-tissue imaging, and the imaging quality would be further improved if the use of longer wavelengths of near-infrared light. Therefore, both theoretical and experimental results demonstrate that TR-LSCI is capable of obtaining thick-tissue blood flow information and holds great potential in the field of microcirculation research.
SCIENCE
Evidence of unidirectional gene flow in a fragmented population of Salmo trutta L.

Selection, genetic drift, and gene flow affect genetic variation within populations and genetic differences among populations. Both drift and selection tend to decrease variation within populations and increase differences among populations, whereas gene flow increases variation within populations but leads to populations being related. In brown trout (Salmo trutta L.), the most important factor in population fragmentation is disrupted river-segment connectivity. The main goal of the study was to use genetic analysis to estimate the level of gene flow among resident and migratory brown trout in potential hybridization areas located downstream of impassable barriers in one river basin in the southern Baltic Sea region. First, spawning redds were counted in the upper river basin downstream of impassable barriers. Next, samples were collected from juveniles in spawning areas located downstream of barriers and from adults downstream and upstream of barriers. Subsequently, genetic analysis was performed using a panel of 13 microsatellite loci and the Salmo trutta 5Â K SNP microarray. The genetic differentiation estimated between the resident form sampled upstream of the barriers and the anadromous specimens downstream of the barriers was high and significant. Analysis revealed that gene flow occurred between the two forms in the hybridization zone investigated and that isolated resident specimens shared spawning grounds with sea trout downstream of the barriers. The brown trout population from the river system investigated was slightly, internally diversified in the area accessible to migration. Simultaneously, the isolated part of the population was very different from that in the rest of the basin. The spawning areas of the anadromous form located downstream of the barriers were in a hybridization zone and gene flow was confirmed to be unidirectional. Although they constituted a small percentage, the genotypes typical upstream of the barriers were admixed downstream of them. The lack of genotypes noted upstream of the barriers among adult anadromous individuals might indicate that migrants of upstream origin and hybrids preferred residency.
WILDLIFE
Reduced prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity correlate with fatigue after aHSCT

Long-term fatigue and cognitive dysfunction affects 35% of allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT) survivors, suggesting a dysfunctional prefrontal cortex. In this study, we assessed prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity in aHSCT patients with fatigue (n"‰="‰12), non-fatigued patients (n"‰="‰12) and healthy controls (n"‰="‰27). Measurement of near-infrared spectroscopy and electrodermal activity was carried out at rest and during cognitive performance (Stroop, verbal fluency and emotion regulation tasks). Prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity were also analyzed in response to dopamine and noradrenaline increase after a single dose of methylphenidate. Baseline cognitive performance was similar in the two patient groups. However, after methylphenidate, only non-fatigued patients improved in Stroop accuracy and had better verbal fluency task performance compared to the fatigued group. Task-related activation of prefrontal cortex in fatigued patients was lower compared to non-fatigued patients during all cognitive tests, both before and after methylphenidate administration. During the Stroop task, reaction time, prefrontal cortex activation, and sympathetic nervous system activity were all lower in fatigued patients compared to healthy controls, but similar in non-fatigued patients and healthy controls.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tropical bee species abundance differs within a narrow elevational gradient

Insect pollination is among the most essential ecosystem services for humanity. Globally, bees are the most effective pollinators, and tropical bees are also important for maintaining tropical biodiversity. Despite their invaluable pollination service, basic distributional patterns of tropical bees along elevation gradients are globally scarce. Here, we surveyed bees at 100Â m elevation intervals from 800 to 1100Â m elevation in Costa Rica to test if bee abundance, community composition and crop visitor assemblages differed by elevation. We found that 18 of 24 bee species spanning three tribes that represented the most abundantly collected bee species showed abundance differences by elevation, even within this narrow elevational gradient. Bee assemblages at the two crop species tested, avocado and squash, showed community dissimilarity between high and low elevations, and elevation was a significant factor in explaining bee community composition along the gradient. Stingless bees (Tribe Meliponini) were important visitors to both crop species, but there was a more diverse assemblage of bees visiting avocado compared to squash. Our findings suggest that successful conservation of tropical montane bee communities and pollination services will require knowledge of which elevations support the highest numbers of each species, rather than species full altitudinal ranges.
WILDLIFE
The optimal emergency decision-making method with incomplete probabilistic information

Emergencies often occur irregularly, such as infectious diseases, earthquakes, wars, floods, the diffusion and leakage of chemically toxic and harmful substances, etc. These emergencies can bring huge disasters to people, even worse, the time left for people to make critical decisions is usually very limited. When an emergency occurs, the most important thing for people is to make reasonable decisions as soon as possible to deal with the current problems, otherwise, the situation may deteriorate further. The paper proposes an emergency decision-making algorithm under the constraints of the limited time and incomplete information, the research is mainly carried out from the following aspects, firstly, we use the data structure of the hesitant fuzzy probabilistic linguistic set to collect the basic data after careful comparison, which has three advantages, (1) considering the hesitation in the decision-making process, each evaluation information is allowed to contain multiple values instead of just one value; (2) each evaluation value is followed by a probability value, which further describes the details of the evaluation information; (3) the data structure allows some probability information to be unknown, which effectively expands the application scope of the algorithm. Secondly, the maximization gap model is proposed to calculate unknown parameters, the model can distinguish alternatives with small differences. Thirdly, all the evaluation information will be aggregated by the dynamic hesitant probability fuzzy weighted arithmetic operator. Subsequently, an instance is given to illustrate the effectiveness and the accuracy of the algorithm proposed in the paper. Finally, the advantages of the proposed algorithm are further demonstrated by comparing it with other outstanding algorithms. The main contribution of the paper is that we propose the maximization gap model to obtain the unknown parameters, which can effectively and accurately distinguish alternatives with small differences.
SCIENCE
Identification of climate induced optimal rice yield and vulnerable districts rankings of the Punjab, Pakistan

The study attracted to insinuate the inhabitant anomalies of the crop yield in the districts of the Punjab where climate variation, inputs utilization, and district exponents are indispensable factors. Impact evaluation of sowing and harvesting dates for rice yield has been analyzed. Suitable sowing and harvesting dates and potential districts for the crop are proposed. Data consisting of 13,617 observations of more than 90 factors encompassing valuable dimensions of the growth of the crops collected through comprehensive surveys conducted by the Agriculture Department of Punjab are formulated to incorporate in this study. The results establish the significant negative repercussions of climate variability while the impacts vary in the districts. The crop yield deteriorates considerably by delaying the sowing and harvesting times. Districts climate-induced vulnerability ranking revealed Layyah, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khanewal and Chinniot, the most vulnerable while Kasur, Gujrat, Mandi Bhauddin, Nankana Sahib and Hafizabad, the least vulnerable districts. Spatial mapping explains the geographical pattern of vulnerabilities and yield/monetary losses. The study ranks districts using climate-induced yield and monetary loss (222.30 thousand metric tons of rice which are equal to 27.79 billion PKR climatic losses in single rice season) and recommends: the formation of district policy to abate the adverse climate impact, utilization of suitable climate variation by adhering proper sowing and harvesting times, setting the prioritized districts facing climate-induced losses for urgent attention and preferable districts for rice crop.
AGRICULTURE
Low energy electrodynamics of CrI layered ferromagnet

We report on the optical properties from terahertz (THz) to Near-Infrared (NIR) of the layered magnetic compound CrI3 at various temperatures, both in the paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phase. In the NIR spectral range, we observe an insulating electronic gap around 1.1 eV which strongly hardens with decreasing temperature. The blue shift observed represents a record in insulating materials and it is a fingerprint of a strong electron-phonon interaction. Moreover, a further gap hardening is observed below the Curie temperature, indicating the establishment of an effective interaction between electrons and magnetic degrees of freedom in the ferromagnetic phase. Similar interactions are confirmed by the disappearance of some phonon modes in the same phase, as expected from a spin-lattice interaction theory. Therefore, the optical properties of CrI3 reveal a complex interaction among electronic, phononic and magnetic degrees of freedom, opening many possibilities for its use in 2-Dimensional heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Individual differences in information-seeking

Vast amounts of personalized information are now available to individuals. A vital research challenge is to establish how people decide what information they wish to obtain. Here, over five studies examining information-seeking in different domains we show that information-seeking is associated with three diverse motives. Specifically, we find that participants assess whether information is useful in directing action, how it will make them feel, and whether it relates to concepts they think of often. We demonstrate that participants integrate these assessments into a calculation of the value of information that explains information seeking or its avoidance. Different individuals assign different weights to these three factors when seeking information. Using a longitudinal approach, we find that the relative weights assigned to these information-seeking motives within an individual show stability over time, and are related to mental health as assessed using a battery of psychopathology questionnaires.
MENTAL HEALTH
Diet-driven mercury contamination is associated with polar bear gut microbiota

The gut microbiota may modulate the disposition and toxicity of environmental contaminants within a host but, conversely, contaminants may also impact gut bacteria. Such contaminant-gut microbial connections, which could lead to alteration of host health, remain poorly known and are rarely studied in free-ranging wildlife. The polar bear (Ursus maritimus) is a long-lived, wide-ranging apex predator that feeds on a variety of high trophic position seal and cetacean species and, as such, is exposed to among the highest levels of biomagnifying contaminants of all Arctic species. Here, we investigate associations between mercury (THg; a key Arctic contaminant), diet, and the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota of polar bears inhabiting the southern Beaufort Sea, while accounting for host sex, age class and body condition. Bacterial diversity was negatively associated with seal consumption and mercury, a pattern seen for both Shannon and Inverse Simpson alpha diversity indices (adjusted R2"‰="‰0.35, F1,18"‰="‰8.00, P"‰="‰0.013 and adjusted R2"‰="‰0.26, F1,18"‰="‰6.04, P"‰="‰0.027, respectively). No association was found with sex, age class or body condition of polar bears. Bacteria known to either be involved in THg methylation or considered to be highly contaminant resistant, including Lactobacillales, Bacillales and Aeromonadales, were significantly more abundant in individuals that had higher THg concentrations. Conversely, individuals with higher THg concentrations showed a significantly lower abundance of Bacteroidales, a bacterial order that typically plays an important role in supporting host immune function by stimulating intraepithelial lymphocytes within the epithelial barrier. These associations between diet-acquired mercury and microbiota illustrate a potentially overlooked outcome of mercury accumulation in polar bears.
WILDLIFE
Mental imagery of object motion in weightlessness

Mental imagery represents a potential countermeasure for sensorimotor and cognitive dysfunctions due to spaceflight. It might help train people to deal with conditions unique to spaceflight. Thus, dynamic interactions with the inertial motion of weightless objects are only experienced in weightlessness but can be simulated on Earth using mental imagery. Such training might overcome the problem of calibrating fine-grained hand forces and estimating the spatiotemporal parameters of the resulting object motion. Here, a group of astronauts grasped an imaginary ball, threw it against the ceiling or the front wall, and caught it after the bounce, during pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight experiments. They varied the throwing speed across trials and imagined that the ball moved under Earth's gravity or weightlessness. We found that the astronauts were able to reproduce qualitative differences between inertial and gravitational motion already on ground, and further adapted their behavior during spaceflight. Thus, they adjusted the throwing speed and the catching time, equivalent to the duration of virtual ball motion, as a function of the imaginary 0"‰g condition versus the imaginary 1"‰g condition. Arm kinematics of the frontal throws further revealed a differential processing of imagined gravity level in terms of the spatial features of the arm and virtual ball trajectories. We suggest that protocols of this kind may facilitate sensorimotor adaptation and help tuning vestibular plasticity in-flight, since mental imagery of gravitational motion is known to engage the vestibular cortex.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Why dingoes should be considered native to mainland Australia – even though humans introduced them

Dingoes are often demonised as a danger to livestock, while many consider them a natural and essential part of the environment. But is our most controversial wild species actually native to Australia? Dingoes were brought to Australia by humans from Southeast Asia some 4,000 years ago. Technically, this means they are an introduced species, and an “alien” species by classic ecological definitions . By contrast, most legal definitions consider dingoes native, because they were here before Europeans arrived. Though it sounds academic, the controversy has real consequences for this ancient dog lineage. In 2018, the Western Australian government declared dingoes...
ANIMALS
Making clean electrical contacts on 2D transition metal dichalcogenides

2D semiconductors, particularly transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), have emerged as highly promising for new electronic technologies. However, a key challenge in fabricating devices out of 2D semiconductors is the need for ultra-clean contacts with resistances approaching the quantum limit. The lack of high-quality, low-contact-resistance P-type and N-type contacts on 2D TMDs has limited progress towards the next generation of low-power devices, such as the tunnel field-effect transistors. In this Expert Recommendation, we summarize strategies and provide guidance for making clean van der Waals contacts on monolayered TMD semiconductors. We also discuss the physics of contacts in 2D semiconductors and prospects for achieving quantum conductance.
CHEMISTRY

