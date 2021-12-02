Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Cinematic Trailer

A new Battlefield 2042 update is releasing tomorrow on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to DICE and EA, the update -- which will be the game's third since launch -- is its biggest yet, and thus, it should come as no surprise that it will include over 150 gameplay changes and improvements designed at addressing the game's biggest issues. The update is massive, and it's not just because there are lots of bugs. There are lots of bugs plaguing the game, but there are also several issues with the title, including missing features and design oversights. That said, the game should feel better to play following this updare.
Comments / 0