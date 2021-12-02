Wild Finish In Pacers Loss To Hawks
The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks played an entertaining game in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.
The Hawks won the game 114-111 and the win advanced them to 12-10 on the season, while the Pacers fell to 9-15.
At the end of the game there was a controversial play.
With less than ten seconds on the clock Chris Duarte missed a layup that would have given the Pacers a lead (see clip below Mike Chappell).
There was a lot of contact, but no foul was called, and the Hawks got the ball and then made two free throws to have a three-point lead.
With no timeouts left the Pacers had to take a near impossible shot that missed.
Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 27 points and nine assists, while Domantas Sabonis also had 22 points and ten rebounds.
Myles Turner made his return to the lineup after missing their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the former Texas star had 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Over on the Hawks side, Trae Young went off for 33 points, eight rebounds and ten assists.
The Pacers are not off to the season the way they would have liked after having a tough season last year that saw them miss the playoffs.
