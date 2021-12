For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, urban areas across the US have seen changes both big and small — one of the most notable being a population migration out of larger cities like New York and Los Angeles, to smaller cities like Denver and Miami. In fact, according to analytics firm CoreLogic, New York, LA and San Francisco had the most people leave their respective metropolises compared with anywhere else in the country during 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO