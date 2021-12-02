ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criterion Corner: The Ruling Class (1972) - Reviewed

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHungarian director Peter Medak’s 1972 British satirical cult musical/comedy/horror film The Ruling Class is kind of anarchic, a take-no-prisoners free-for-all firing on all four cylinders while grounded by a near-manic larger than life performance from its central star and brainchild, Peter O’Toole. Adapted by playwright Peter Barnes from his...

