Criterion Corner: The Ruling Class (1972) - Reviewed

On December 22nd, the third installment of the Kingsman franchise will be released into theatres. As the arrival of the film inches closer towards debut, after over a two-year delay from the original premier date of November 15th, 2019, 20th Century Fox Studios is promoting the viewers “discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.” As movie production companies do, there is a bit of truth stretching with that statement, though it is evidently enticing to it’s fanbase. The numbers don’t lie, as the first film, Kingsman: Secret Service grossed $404 million worldwide, and the second film did just shy of that with $344 million. In terms of the Kingsman‘s beginnings as the first intelligence agency, even though it is a fictional agency loosely based on actual agencies that popped up in the UK and around the world during WWI, it is far from the first based on the century in which the film’s plot takes place. The first documented use of spies in a systematic fashion was back in the 4th century BC, and the author of these schemes was none other that Sun Tzu. Despite my qualms with the claim, the film is anticipated to do well in the box office. The franchise has done well in many ways because what they are selling (a spy movie packed with secrets, violence, and a hint of historical truth) has inherently always been exciting in the eyes of a western audience. Even with the screenplay being built to succeed, with tongue-in-cheek remarks about 007, and a Guy Ritchie style of filming and editing, what ultimately puts people in the seats is the casting.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO