Vivaldi 5.0 Introduces Shareable Browser Themes, Automatic Translation

In this article, we will discuss another popular command for the Linux/Unix platform. It is called du, which stands for “Disk Usage”. It is a standard command used to estimate space usage (meaning, in the terminal we can find the exact size each directory and file takes up). There are multiple ways we can generate various types of output in Terminal using the ‘du’ command with various options. It is usually used by all System Administrators to find unwanted files, files with unused large sizes, or archive files that can be deleted/cleared in order to provide sufficient free space for servers.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO