Computers

Vivaldi 5.0 Introduces Shareable Browser Themes, Automatic Translation

By arindam
linuxtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivaldi 5.0 has been released with impressive...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

makeuseof.com

How to Use Tabs in Vivaldi to Organize Your Browsing

Regardless of the browser you use, you will often find yourself overwhelmed by dozens of open tabs. Luckily, Vivaldi has multiple features for managing your tabs. Here, we'll take a look at how you can use and manage tabs in Vivaldi to help organize your browsing. Grouping Tabs in Vivaldi.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Clonezilla Live 2.8 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released

Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream. Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream. Learn about some of the other Clonezilla Live updates here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Mysql Server 8 on Debian 11

MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. It’s one of the popular relational management systems. MySQL is commonly installed as part of the popular LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP/Python/Perl) stack. It implements the relational model and Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and query data. In this...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Ubuntu 22.04 Features and Release Date

In this article, you will learn about some Ubuntu 22.04 features of the upcoming Ubuntu stable release. Canonical’s latest iteration to the Ubuntu operating system is Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, scheduled for release on April 21, 2022. This is an LTS (long-term support) release – the type of release that Canonical only publishes every two years, and continues to support for the next five.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Web Browser
linuxtoday.com

TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Linux Laptop Unveiled

Dubbed as the smallest 17-inch business TUXEDO notebook in a 15-inch form factor, the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 17 Gen6 is here with an above-average screen-to-body ratio and a large 17.3-inch Full-HD IPS anti-reflective / non-glare display, partial aluminum chassis (display lid and bottom panel), as well as an ergonomic and cooling-optimized Lift-Up hinge that acts as a stand. Learn more about the new release here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Announcing Tux Paint version 0.9.27

The Tux Paint development team is proud to announce version 0.9.27 of Tux Paint, which adds many new features to the popular children’s drawing program. Tux Paint is open-source software and does not contain in-app advertising. Version 0.9.27 is currently available for Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Android, Red Hat Linux,...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Deepin 20.3 Update Available to Download

Deepin 20.3 is a Debian-based distribution that features its own custom desktop environment – the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE). The project’s latest release is Deepin 20.3, which includes an updated kernel and better support for NTFS partitions. Learn more about the latest Deepin release here.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

11 Linux Kernel Boot-Time Parameters Explained

Linux booting is a complex process as compared to booting processes in any other distribution. The Linux Kernel accepts a lot of parameters at booting, in the command-line. This command-line boot time parameter passes several kinds of information to Linux Kernel at System Startup.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Here are 9 Examples of ‘du’ Commands in Linux

In this article, we will discuss another popular command for the Linux/Unix platform. It is called du, which stands for “Disk Usage”. It is a standard command used to estimate space usage (meaning, in the terminal we can find the exact size each directory and file takes up). There are multiple ways we can generate various types of output in Terminal using the ‘du’ command with various options. It is usually used by all System Administrators to find unwanted files, files with unused large sizes, or archive files that can be deleted/cleared in order to provide sufficient free space for servers.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Photos

Apple Photos is a photo management and editing application. It lets you organize your collection into albums, or keep your photos organized automatically with smart albums. It’s proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Krita 5.0 Arrives, New Beta Is Out Now for Public Testing

The third beta of Krita 5.0 is here with lots of improvements and bug fixes to make the final release more stable and reliable. For example, it improves the alpha-mask PNG brush tips, adds support for loading the thumbnails for MYB mypaint brushes in a bundle, and fixes performance issues in the Magnetic Selection tool and textured brushes.
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Vivaldi 5.0 debuts shareable themes, new tablet-friendly design

The world’s most customizable browser just got a major update. Vivaldi 5.0 arrives on desktop and Android with a host of new features. Desktop users get a brand-new Themes editor, with the ability to share custom themes with others easily, while two-level tab stacks have been added to the Android build.
COMPUTERS
macupdate.com

Kenobi for Mac

Kenobi is a wireless remote for your Mac. Whether you want to use it as a presentation remote to change slides, or to increase volume when you’re in a party or when you quickly want to pause a movie you’re watching without getting up from your bed. With additional features like Power Options you can lock and even shutdown your mac remotely. Kenobi is here to help!
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

First Arch Linux ISO with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS Available for Download

Arch Linux 2021.12.01 is now available for download and it comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default. The ISO image includes Linux kernel 5.15.5, but it looks like Linux kernel 5.15.6 was also released today, so expect it to join the stable archives by the end of the week.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

NixOS 21.11 “Porcupine” Released with GNOME 41

Dubbed “Porcupine” and coming six months after the NixOS 21.05 release, NixOS 21.11 is here with a lot of goodies, starting with the GNOME 41.1 desktop environment for its dedicated GNOME edition. It also offers continuing Wayland support for the KDE Plasma 5.23 edition, as well as version 6 of elementary OS’ Pantheon desktop.
COMPUTERS

