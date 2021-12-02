ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500, the Dow...

Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
