Colorado State

COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Colorado

Monte Vista Journal
 4 days ago

REMOTE — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Colorado. The case was identified in an adult female resident of Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to Southern Africa for tourism. She is experiencing minor symptoms and is...

