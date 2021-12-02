ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Car Crashes Into A House In Idyllwild

nbcpalmsprings.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE COVE (CNS) – A vehicle speeding along a mountain road in Pine. Cove today hit a house, causing little damage but injuring the driver....



CBS San Francisco

Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on Vasco Road Near Byron; 2 Others Injured

BYRON, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on Vasco Road in east Contra Costa County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m., along Vasco near Walnut Boulevard in an unincorporated part of the county near Byron, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Scene of a fatal crash between a Toyota sedan and a truck on Vasco Road near Byron. (CBS) The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota sedan and a truck collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the center line. The driver of the sedan was killed while the passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to John Muir trauma center in Walnut Creek. A third vehicle went off the road and was disabled after hitting a tire that came off of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, but no one was injured in that car. Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.  
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
dailyjournal.net

Greenwood woman dies in car crash

A Greenwood woman is dead and another is injured following a two-car crash Tuesday evening on the city’s east side. Rebecca Martin, 65, was taken to an area hospital where she later died. First responders were called to the intersection of Sheek Road and Emerald Lakes Drive, southwest of the...
GREENWOOD, IN
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Car crashes into Spokane garage

SPOKANE, Wash.– A car crashed into a North Spokane garage Friday. Nobody was hurt in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Whitehouse and Lyons. Investigators did not say what led up to it. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
ksal.com

Train vs Car Injury Crash

An Abilene man was transported to the hospital after his car collided with a stationary train early Thursday morning. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 67-year-old Ray Snieder was driving eastbound on Old 40 Highway when for an unknown reason hit a train that was not moving at a marked railroad crossing near Amos Road.
ABILENE, KS
WREG

3 killed in Oakhaven car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A fatal car crash left three people dead in Oakhaven on Thursday night. The crash happened on Getwell and Arnold Road near Shelby Drive around 11 p.m. Police confirmed that three adults were pronounced dead on the scene. Another adult was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. The crash involved a […]
MEMPHIS, TN


Airplane Crash In Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A single-engine airplane crashed today at Flabob. Airport in Jurupa Valley, flipping onto its back, leaving the pilot with. The accident was reported at about 11:35 a.m. near the center of the. airport in the 4100 block of Mennes Avenue, according to the Riverside County. Fire...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Man, 72, dies after car crashes into car park wall

A man has died after his car crashed into a wall in a car park.The 72-year-old was in the car park at Stewart Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire when the black Vauxhall Corsa hit a wall at about 6.30am on Monday.The emergency service were called and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.Police Scotland said no one else was in the car and the man’s family has been informed.The force is appealing for witnesses to assist the investigation and has asked anyone in the area around the time of the incident to...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

Possible Driver Medical Emergency Leads To SUV Crash in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after flipping over her SUV on a neighborhood street in Rohnert Park. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:46 a.m. about a crash on Fairway Drive near Flores Avenue. Police and fire units arrived on the scene within minutes and found the vehicle on its side and the driver still inside the vehicle. With help from fire personnel, the driver was able to climb out through the SUV’s sunroof of her vehicle. Scene of an injury crash in Rohnert Park, December 1, 2021. (Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety) The Rohnert Park resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The initial investigation revealed she may have suffered some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck and flip over on its side, the DPS said. Fairway Drive was blocked between Flores Avenue and Golf Course Drive for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel were on the scene.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS Chicago

Car Crashes Into Pond In Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver crashed into a pond in Aurora overnight. #APDAlert: Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department are on scene of a vehicle partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and N Eola Road. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and is currently out of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/xgc8iA2OnI — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 29, 2021 The red car was partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and North Eola Road. Police said the driver made it out of the vehicle and was the only occupant. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
AURORA, IL
onscene.tv

Out-Of-Control Car Crash Into Home & Parked Cars | Inglewood

12.02.2021 | 1:29 AM | INGLEWOOD – LAcoFD and Inglewood Police responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a solo vehicle that struck a home and a parked vehicle. Firefighters found the driver trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters freed the victim and transported the driver to a local hospital in unknown condition. At this time it is unknown what caused the crash. Building and safety is responding to the scene. No other injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxbangor.com

Single car crash leaves one person dead

LITCHFIELD — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Litchfield Saturday. According to a press release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, police responded to the crash at mile 100 on I-95 at the West Gardiner Toll Plaza at about 2:45 p.m. The release says the...
MAINE STATE
WESH

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Ormond Beach car crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night involving another...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Mid-Hudson News Network

Multiple people injured when car crashed into building

PEEKSKILL – Three pedestrians were struck by a car at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday. After striking the pedestrians, the car crashed into a building on North Division Street, pinning the driver. The Peekskill Police and Fire Departments along with the Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corp responded to the incident...
PEEKSKILL, NY
BBC

Pensioner killed in two-car crash in Munlochy

An 86-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A9 near Inverness. The accident, involving a white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60, happened at the Munlochy junction for the B9161 at about 16:20 on Friday. The Nissan driver died at Raigmore Hospital. Police have appealed for anyone...
ACCIDENTS

