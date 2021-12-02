Car Crashes Into A House In Idyllwild

BYRON, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on Vasco Road in east Contra Costa County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m., along Vasco near Walnut Boulevard in an unincorporated part of the county near Byron, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Scene of a fatal crash between a Toyota sedan and a truck on Vasco Road near Byron. (CBS) The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota sedan and a truck collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the center line. The driver of the sedan was killed while the passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to John Muir trauma center in Walnut Creek. A third vehicle went off the road and was disabled after hitting a tire that came off of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, but no one was injured in that car. Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO