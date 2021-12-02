El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for volunteers to support victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15 to 20 volunteers to help them support those victims of crime. Since 2021 has become the deadliest year in Colorado Springs, the need is greater for supporting those victims of crime in our community.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Victim Assistance program is back for the first time since 2018.

Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that this is extremely important, especially right now.

“It is just a real positive way that the sheriff’s office can work alongside the community and kind of marry the efforts that we do for the community each day," said Garrett.

Those who choose to volunteer will be tasked with supporting those victims of crime mentally and emotionally through ongoing investigations, after a conviction and ensuring they have the necessary resources they need throughout the process.

"This presents the community an opportunity to come inside the sheriff's office and to serve the victims of crime in our community maybe in a way that we don't have the staffing or the time to do," added Garrett.

The program is a 12-week training academy slated to begin in March 2022. Classes will be held two nights per week, tentatively on Monday and Thursday evenings.

Volunteers will also get schooled on the statutory obligations the sheriff's office is required to meet and how they can fulfill them in their roles.

"As well as just some training on serving someone who has been victimized by a crime, because a person who has victimized by a violent crime there is a lot of emotions going on, emotions can expand and contrast and the victim advocate is that solid stable platform," said Garrett.

Some of the requirements to become a volunteer include being at least 18 years of age, no felony convictions, and no misdemeanor conviction in the last three years.

To apply, click here . Applications are available online and should be mailed or delivered to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office volunteer program coordinator, Laurie Thomas, 27 E. Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com .

The deadline is December 16 at 5 p.m.

