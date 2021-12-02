Photo Recap: Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing at The Wiltern

Turnstile recently added some dates to their 2022 headlining tour, but conspicuously absent from the new dates was an additional show in NYC, after the first, on May 23 at Brooklyn Steel with Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult and Ekulu, sold out in under two minutes. Now they've announced a second, special NYC show, happening the day before, on May 22 at Knockdown Center. For this one, they'll be joined by Beach Fossils and Special Interest, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM ET, with a presale starting Thursday, December 2 at 10 AM (see Turnstile's Instagram stories for the password). See updated dates below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO