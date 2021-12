Just after the Collective Bargaining Agreement expired at the flip of the clock overnight, Major League Baseball’s owners decided to lock out the players. It’s a negotiating tactic, to be sure, but it’s going to impact fans who were otherwise getting all fired up about the flurry of transaction activity over the past week. We all knew this day was coming, but that doesn’t mean we can’t point out that it sucks.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO