Premier League

West Ham vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea travel from west to east on Saturday afternoon for the Premier League London derby against West Ham.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the London Stadium following a 2-1 win in midweek over Watford to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, West Ham were struck with a last-gasp stunner from Brighton forward Neal Maupay which saw them drop points in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQU97_0dCbumhb00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into West Ham versus Chelsea on Saturday 4 December:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on BT Sport and the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

CBS Sports

Watch West Ham vs. Brighton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday. Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-6; West Ham United 7-4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at London Stadium. Last year, Brighton and West Ham were perfect equals, playing to 2-2 and 1-1 draws.
PREMIER LEAGUE
whathifi.com

Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League on Amazon for free

Ralf Rangnick was due to make his debut as Manchester United interim manager this Thursday, when the Red Devils face Arsenal at Old Trafford. Alas, the German's work visa is yet to be rubber stamped so Micheal Carrick will continue to hold the reins. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are to find out if Carrick can get another decent result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: West Ham preparing for January move on Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayThe Mirror says West Ham are coming for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in January. The 28-year-old-forward previously enjoyed a successful loan move to the London Stadium but a deal was unable to be done in the summer. The paper also reports the Irons want to sign centre-back James Tarkowski, 29, from Burnley.Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has found his place under threat amid strong showings from Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah. The Sun refers to the reporting of Mundo Deportivo and ESPN in saying Barca are monitoring the situation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Telegraph

Betting tips for West Ham vs Chelsea: Premier League preview and odds

Find out why our expert has under 1.5 goals as one of his three West Ham vs Chelsea betting picks for Saturday’s big match. The London Stadium is the venue at lunchtime on Saturday for what is arguably the biggest fixture in the 15th round of Premier League games this season, as West Ham entertain cross-capital rivals Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Premier League
Twitter
Youtube
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
The Independent

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

West Ham United face going four games without a Premier League win when they host leaders Chelsea on Saturday. The Hammers have been in brilliant form this season, but have struggled a little since the international break, suffering back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City before a dramatic draw against Brighton, with Neal Maupay scoring a stunning overhead kick in injury time. Chelsea struggled for fluidity but still managed to defeat a valiant Watford side 2-1 earlier this week, with Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech on the scoresheet. Follow West Ham vs Chelsea LIVERomelu Lukaku started on the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford. Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

