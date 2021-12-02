West Ham vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea travel from west to east on Saturday afternoon for the Premier League London derby against West Ham.
Thomas Tuchel's side head to the London Stadium following a 2-1 win in midweek over Watford to maintain their place at the top of the table.
Meanwhile, West Ham were struck with a last-gasp stunner from Brighton forward Neal Maupay which saw them drop points in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into West Ham versus Chelsea on Saturday 4 December:
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 07:30 EST
Pacific time: 04:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on BT Sport and the BT Sport app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.
