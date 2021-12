Week 13’s Thursday Night Football matchup features the Cowboys and Saints. Both teams are fresh off of Thanksgiving defeats and are riding multi-game losing streaks. The slide has only been two games for the Cowboys, but the Saints have dropped four consecutive contests. This FanDuel single-game lineup won't feature either of the premier running backs even though Alvin Kamara appears to be trending in the direction of a return and Jerry Jones has said Dallas won't ease Ezekiel Elliott’s workload. The DFS prices are too large to invest in backs who might not receive their typical workloads.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO