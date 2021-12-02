ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top ROH Stars And Rapper Attend AEW Dynamite

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral visitors were backstage for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven was backstage at the show, along with top ROH star Jonathan Gresham, according to PWInsider. Former WCW star Glacier (Ray Lloyd), who is close with Cody Rhodes and...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Cody Rhodes Flaming Table Spot On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes put Andrade El Idolo through a flaming table to win the Atlanta Street Fight on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Reacting to the dangerous spot, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his concern for Rhodes:. I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Arn Anderson’s Scary Accidental Fall Off The Stage On AEW Dynamite

Arn Anderson took a scary, unplanned bump on this week’s AEW Dynamite. During Cody Rhodes’ entrance ahead of his Atlanta Street Fight with Andrade El Idolo, Anderson was supposed to be attacked by Jose, the assistant of Andrade. However, Anderson lost his footing and fell off the ramp just as Jose prepared to charge at the WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Reacts To Ric Flair Sharing Photo Of Them From 1984

As part of his weekly #ThrowbackThursday posts, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared an old picture of him standing alongside The Rock on Thursday. Flair mentioned how The Rock looked up to him as a kid, and he continues to reciprocate his adulation for The Great One. In...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
411mania.com

AEW News: Arn Anderson Suffers Fall On AEW Dynamite, Note On Backstage Visitors Last Night, Dynamite Highlights

– Arn Anderson had an unfortunate accident on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he fell off the stage at the beginning of Cody’s match with Andrade el Idolo. He was supposed to be attacked by Andrade’s assistant Jose, but he slipped and fell between the ramp and another platform. Jose pulled Anderson out of the area before continuing his planned attack. Back in September, Arn fell off of the ring when trying to move around it.
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T pays tribute to Triple H

During his long WWE career, Triple H held a total of 24 titles and was a 14-time world champion. He also won the 1997 edition of the 'King of the Ring' tournament, the Royal Rumble (in 2002 and 2016) and was the second winner of the Grand Slam Championship. His...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Broken Up

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have broken up, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Andrade stopped following Flair on Twitter and Instagram last month, leading to speculation of the wrestling couple possibly splitting up. Haynes noted that the break-up “did not appear to be...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
T Pain
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential Return To AEW

WWE Hall of Famers The Rock N’ Roll Express has made a handful of appearances for All Elite Wrestling, but have also ended up looking at the lights nearly every time. The legendary duo was jumped by Santana and Ortiz in October 2019 and took piledrivers from FTR ten months later.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Four Big Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, four matches were announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll see QT Marshall vs. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana, and more. AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday night in Chicago, IL and will feature the following matches:. AEW TBS Women’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Announces The Return Of Their ‘Winter Is Coming’ Themed Episode Of Dynamite

During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, All Elite Wrestling announced that they’ll be bringing back their “Winter is Coming” event next month. The “Winter is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite will be taking place on Wednesday, December 15th in Garland, Texas. The inaugural episode of “Winter is Coming”...
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone Friendsgiving Added to AEW Dynamite

– AEW has made another addition to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker and broadcast Tony Schiavone will be celebrating Thanksgiving on tonight’s show with a special “Friendsgiving.” Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Cody Rhodes, the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roh#Rapper#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Roh World Tag Team#Tnt#Oclock#Aewlive#Gobigshow
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Star Makes AEW Debut At Tapings

Marina Shafir has made her AEW debut. The former WWE NXT Superstar worked today’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and went up against Kris Statlander. There is no word on when Shafir vs. Statlander will air, but it should be within the next few weeks. Shafir,...
WWE
Fightful

CM Punk Set For Action On 11/24 AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will be in action on the November 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the November 19 edition of AEW Rampage, QT Marshall issued a challenge to CM Punk for the day-before-Thanksgiving episode of Dynamite. The Nightmare Factory leader said he couldn't think of a better way to spend the holiday than embarrassing Punk in front of his hometown. He then said that he hopes Punk doesn't back away from this challenge like he does everything else.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk what top stars should AEW sign from WWE next, Vince’s odd return to TV, AEW’s main event roster depth, ROH hiatus, WWE weaknesses (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, Pro Wrestling Torch columnist. They discuss:. Vince McMahon’s odd return to TV and the ratings impact. Is...
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW's The Butcher suffers torn biceps on Dynamite

The Butcher tore his biceps on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Bryan Alvarez reported on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live that The Butcher tore his bicep during a tag match on AEW Dynamite. He teamed with regular partner The Blade in a losing effort against Orange Cassidy and NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. Butcher has been touring with his band Every Time I Die while also appearing on Dynamite.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Homicide Wants to See Classic Stars Reunite in ROH

– During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Homicide the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2021 event, and what’s next for ROH. Homicide voiced that he wants to see classic ROH stars, such as Samoa Joe and CM Punk, reunite for a possible anniversary show. As noted, ROH is expected to go on a hiatus after Final Battle in December and then return in April for Supercard of Honor. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Ratings For AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling & WWE SmackDown Will Be Delayed

Due to Thanksgiving Holiday, the ratings results for AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, Impact Wrestling and WWE SmackDown will be released on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, at 5pm(EST). Dynamite’s ratings will be released on Monday, while Impact, Rampage and SmackDown will be released on Tuesday. RAW will also be delayed, with...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: MJF & CM Punk Reference Stars On AEW Dynamite, Full Video Online

UPDATED: AEW has released the full video of CM Punk and MJF’s promo that opened up tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the video below:. ORIGINAL: MJF and CM Punk ended up in a dueling promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that referenced John Cena, CM Punk, and Triple H. Tonight’s show saw the two AEW stars go back and forth on the mic in the opening segment after MJF came down to interrupt Punk before the latter could begin to speak. The two wend back and forth, with Punk at one point saying MJF was just a “less famous Miz.” MJF returned fire by saying he’s gone soft and that his AEW run has been “almost” what people have wanted, noting that he was a fan but now Punk just kisses ass and may as well be out here preaching about “hustle, loyalty, and respect.”
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving show review!

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo on Speak Now Pro Wrestling as she reviews the AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving edition which aired on November 24, 2021. Thunder Rosa advances in TBS Women's Championship tournament. Tony and Britt's Friendsgiving!. Bryan Danielson defeats Colt Cabana. Adam Page confronts Bryan Danielson. Matches announced for AEW...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy