Top ROH Stars And Rapper Attend AEW Dynamite

UPDATED: AEW has released the full video of CM Punk and MJF’s promo that opened up tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the video below:. ORIGINAL: MJF and CM Punk ended up in a dueling promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that referenced John Cena, CM Punk, and Triple H. Tonight’s show saw the two AEW stars go back and forth on the mic in the opening segment after MJF came down to interrupt Punk before the latter could begin to speak. The two wend back and forth, with Punk at one point saying MJF was just a “less famous Miz.” MJF returned fire by saying he’s gone soft and that his AEW run has been “almost” what people have wanted, noting that he was a fan but now Punk just kisses ass and may as well be out here preaching about “hustle, loyalty, and respect.”

